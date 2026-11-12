GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Founders of The Entertainer toy chain hand over control to workers - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the founders of The Entertainer, Gary and Catherine Grant, announcing the transition of their toy retailer to employee ownership, emphasizing the significance of this move in the finance sector.
Finance

CTS Eventim profit dips as live entertainment revenue falls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Earnings German Companies

CTS Eventim Reports Q3 Profit Dip as Live Entertainment Revenue Declines

CTS Eventim Q3 2023 Financial Performance Overview

Nov 12 (Reuters) - German ticketing firm CTS Eventim reported a 2.6% fall in third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation on Thursday, as fewer major tours than a year earlier weighed on its live entertainment business.

Adjusted EBITDA Results

Adjusted EBITDA fell to 133.8 million euros ($143.5 million) in the July-September period, from 137.3 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue Breakdown

Group Revenue

• Group revenue fell 5.3% year-on-year to 809.1 million euros

Live Entertainment Segment

• Revenue in the live entertainment segment fell 11.7% to 585.6 million euros, as the business faced a tough comparison with a year earlier, when major international tours, including those by Ed Sheeran and AC/DC, boosted sales

Ticketing Segment

• Ticketing revenue rose 11.5% to 235.4 million euros in the quarter as retail ticket sales continued to increase

Outlook and Expectations

2026 Outlook

• CTS Eventim maintained its 2026 outlook and said there were no significant changes to its business expectations

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Aleksandra Kret; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA fell to €133.8 million in Q3, down from €137.3 million a year ago.
  • Live entertainment revenue dropped 11.7% to €585.6 million, weighed by absence of major tours seen last year.
  • Ticketing revenue rose 11.5% to €235.4 million, while CTS Eventim maintained its 2026 outlook unchanged.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CTS Eventim's profit dip in the third quarter?
Profit dipped due to fewer major tours than the previous year, affecting the live entertainment segment's revenues.
How much did CTS Eventim's adjusted EBITDA fall in Q3?
Adjusted EBITDA fell 2.6% to 133.8 million euros from 137.3 million euros a year earlier.
What was the performance of CTS Eventim's live entertainment segment?
Revenue in the live entertainment segment fell 11.7% to 585.6 million euros year-on-year.
Did ticketing revenue increase or decrease in the quarter?
Ticketing revenue rose 11.5% to 235.4 million euros in the third quarter.
Did CTS Eventim update its business outlook for 2026?
CTS Eventim maintained its 2026 outlook and reported no significant changes to its business expectations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

Image for Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Image for Frasers executive David Epstein becomes Hugo Boss CEO after takeover

Frasers executive David Epstein becomes Hugo Boss CEO after takeover

Image for Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders

Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders

Image for Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds

Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds

Image for Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom

Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
Image for Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Image for Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Image for From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
Image for Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Image for Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
Image for Islamic Crowdfunding and Funding for the Real Economy
Islamic Crowdfunding and Funding for the Real Economy
Image for Factbox-Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?
Factbox-Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?
Image for EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen
EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen
Image for UK sanctions Russia's Slavneft in latest move against oil producers
UK sanctions Russia's Slavneft in latest move against oil producers
Image for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, in blow to AI boom he helped foster
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, in blow to AI boom he helped foster
Image for Help wanted: AI firms court ex-spies as Nvidia crisis spotlights security risks
Help wanted: AI firms court ex-spies as Nvidia crisis spotlights security risks
View All Finance Posts