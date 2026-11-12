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Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Mercedes-Benz Pauses German Investments and Mulls Plant Closures Over Costs

Mercedes-Benz Considers Strategic Shifts Amid Rising Manufacturing Costs

By Ilona Wissenbach

Investment Halt and Potential Plant Closures

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Premium automaker Mercedes-Benz is halting all investments in Germany and considering plant closures to tackle the high cost of car manufacturing in the country, according to a memo to workers seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Disagreements Over Labour Cost Reductions

Management took the decision because it cannot agree with works council and union representatives on labour cost reductions, according to an interview with executive board members shared on the company's intranet.

Statements from Mercedes Production Chief

Mercedes production chief Michael Schiebe said management had "jointly decided to halt all further investments in our German locations", citing high costs and the absence of an agreement over cost cuts.

Push for Cost Savings and Warnings of Closures

Mercedes has for months been pushing workers to find cost savings. In September, Schiebe warned staff that two plants could close in Germany if there was no progress on the issue.

This appeared more likely in executives message on Thursday.

Management Board Member's Perspective

"We all want to avoid plant closures at all costs. Unfortunately, however, we must now explore this option in more detail," management board member Britta Seeger said in the memo.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Rachel More; writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal and Christoph Steitz)

Key Takeaways

  • Investments halted as management fails to reach cost‑cutting agreement with unions and works council (labour costs up to five times higher in Germany)(t-online.de)
  • Previously warned in September that two plants (one assembly, one powertrain) could close if cost issues persisted(marketscreener.com)
  • Context: German auto industry faces steep cost pressures, with widespread investment shifts abroad and sector‑wide crisis warnings from industry groups(investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mercedes-Benz halting investments in Germany?
Mercedes-Benz is halting investments in Germany due to high manufacturing costs and a lack of agreement with unions on labor cost reductions.
Are any Mercedes-Benz plants in Germany at risk of closure?
Yes, the company has warned that two plants could close if progress on cost reductions is not made.
Who communicated the investment halt to Mercedes-Benz workers?
Production chief Michael Schiebe and management board member Britta Seeger informed workers about the halt in investments and possible plant closures.
What are Mercedes-Benz and union representatives disagreeing about?
They are unable to agree on necessary labor cost reductions to keep operations viable.
Has Mercedes-Benz taken any recent cost-saving actions?
For months, Mercedes-Benz has been urging workers to find cost savings to avoid plant closures in Germany.

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