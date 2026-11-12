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Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Belgian Court Reverses Pfizer-Linked Seizure of Polish Air Traffic Funds

Overview of the Belgian Court Decision and Its Implications

Background of the Dispute

WARSAW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A Belgian court has set aside an order that deprived the agency that runs Poland's air traffic control of fees equivalent to over 80% of its income after Pfizer sued Poland for payment for COVID-19 vaccines.

Details of the Seizure

• The seizure was made in connection with a Belgian court ruling in an ongoing dispute brought by Pfizer against Poland over €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) in payments

• The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency objected to the seizure

Court Ruling and PANSA's Response

• The PANSA in a statement on Thursday said it had received a ruling from a court of first instance in Brussels that found its objection was "well-founded" and set aside a court order dated June 25

• The decision is favourable to the PANSA, but the judgment is not final, it added

Statements from Involved Parties

Pfizer's Position

• In comments on Thursday, Pfizer referred to a court ruling in April that it said confirmed "the importance of the contractual obligations that underpinned Europe’s successful pandemic response"

• It said Thursday's decision relates only to one avenue of enforcement of that judgment

• "We are taking appropriate steps through established legal and contractual mechanisms to ensure compliance with the court’s decision," it said, referring to the April ruling.

Polish Health Ministry's Statement

• Poland's Health Ministry also issued a statement, saying the court confirmed the funds from "en-route charges" belonged to PANSA and not to the Polish treasury.

Clarification on Liability

• "It is not liable for the obligations of the state treasury; therefore, its funds cannot be used to satisfy Pfizer's claims against Poland," the statement said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgian court ruled on November 12, 2026, that the seizure of en‑route charges from PANSA was unfounded and revoked a June 25 enforcement order, protecting over 80% of the agency’s revenue (wiadomosci.radiozet.pl).
  • The court recognized PANSA as a separate legal entity, not liable for Poland’s state obligations, affirming its funds cannot be used to settle Pfizer’s claims (wiadomosci.radiozet.pl).
  • The original Brussels ruling from April 1, 2026, still mandates Poland to accept about 64 million Pfizer COVID‑19 vaccine doses and pay roughly PLN 5.64 billion (≈ €1.3 billion), plus costs; Pfizer is enforcing through other legal methods (content.next.westlaw.com).
  • Poland’s Health Ministry reaffirmed that en‑route charges belong strictly to PANSA, not the state treasury, underscoring that the agency shouldn’t be pursued to satisfy Pfizer’s state-level obligations (wiadomosci.radiozet.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Polish air traffic funds seized?
The funds were seized following a Belgian court ruling as part of Pfizer’s legal dispute with Poland over €1.3 billion in COVID-19 vaccine payments.
What did the Belgian court decide regarding the seizure?
A Brussels court set aside the order seizing the funds, agreeing with the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency’s objection.
Is the court's decision in favor of Poland final?
No, the judgment is not final; further legal steps may follow.
How did Pfizer respond to the court's ruling?
Pfizer noted the decision affects only one enforcement avenue and said it will pursue established legal measures to ensure compliance.
Does PANSA's funding relate to the Polish state treasury?
No, the court confirmed funds from 'en-route charges' belong to PANSA and cannot be used for Pfizer’s claims against the state.

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