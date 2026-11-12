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Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal would need to reflect loss of takeover appeal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal would need to reflect loss of takeover appeal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Banco BPM Seeks Compensation in Credit Agricole Merger Reflecting Takeover Loss

Banco BPM Board Responds to Credit Agricole Merger Proposal

CEO Mandate and Merger Negotiations

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The board of Banco BPM on Thursday gave CEO Giuseppe Castagna a mandate to engage with Credit Agricole over its merger proposal, and warned that the terms of a deal would need to reflect the fact that control would effectively shift into the hands of the French bank.

Shareholder Compensation Concerns

After the initial review of the proposal Credit Agricole unveiled on Monday, Banco BPM said the transaction would deprive it of any takeover appeal, meaning shareholders would need to be adequately compensated.

Details of the Proposed Merger

Credit Agricole on Monday proposed combining Banco BPM - of which it owns 29.6% - with Credit Agricole Italia in a transaction that would leave the French bank holding around 45% of the merged entity and create Italy's third-largest banking group.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Alvise Armellini and Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Banco BPM’s board authorized discussions with Credit Agricole, but wants terms that reflect control shift and compensate shareholders.
  • Crédit Agricole proposed a merger with Banco BPM and its Italian unit, offering a 20% premium and €1 billion special dividend, to create Italy’s third‑largest bank.
  • To smooth political sensitivities, Crédit Agricole has offered bond‑safeguards and may sell Anima Holding as part of deal structuring.

Frequently Asked Questions

What mandate did Banco BPM's board give CEO Giuseppe Castagna?
Banco BPM's board authorized CEO Giuseppe Castagna to engage with Credit Agricole on its merger proposal.
Why does Banco BPM believe shareholders should be compensated?
Banco BPM argues shareholders need compensation because the merger would remove its takeover appeal, shifting control to Credit Agricole.
What is Credit Agricole proposing for Banco BPM?
Credit Agricole proposed merging Banco BPM with Credit Agricole Italia, leaving it with about 45% of the new entity.
What would be the result of a Banco BPM and Credit Agricole Italia merger?
The merger would create Italy's third-largest banking group, with significant French control.

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