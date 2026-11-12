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Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Dutch Court Imposes Additional Safeguards in Nexperia-Wingtech Conflict

Overview of the Nexperia-Wingtech Legal Dispute

AMSTERDAM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A Dutch court has ordered additional measures to shield Dutch chipmaker Nexperia from interference by its Chinese owner Wingtech, Nexperia said on Thursday.

The company said the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam district court on Wednesday had found that actions by Wingtech and Nexperia China had undermined its earlier rulings.

Background and Timeline of the Dispute

• The ongoing dispute between Nexperia and Wingtech was triggered by a September 2025 intervention ​by the ​Dutch state, aimed at preventing the company from moving operations to China

Previous Court Actions

• Last year, the Enterprise Chamber said there were "well-founded reasons to doubt" the company was being managed correctly, suspended founder Zhang Xuezheng as CEO and ordered control of Wingtech's shares transferred to a Dutch lawyer

Recent Court Orders and Penalties

• It has now ordered Wingtech, Zhang, Nexperia China and others in Wingtech's leadership to "refrain from interfering with Nexperia's normal business activities"

• It also ordered them to "respect the powers of the independent court-appointed officials, so that they can perform their duties, including exploring a possible long-term solution for Nexperia"

• Nexperia said these orders were backed by "significant penalties"

• Wingtech could not immediately be reached for comment

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The Enterprise Chamber found that actions by Wingtech and Nexperia China undermined prior rulings to restore independent oversight.
  • The court injunction prohibits interference with Nexperia’s normal business and requires respect for independent administrators exploring long‑term solutions.
  • The order comes amid a broader governance conflict, following Dutch state intervention in September 2025 and an ongoing investigation into management conduct.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Dutch court impose additional measures on Nexperia and Wingtech?
The court found that actions by Wingtech and Nexperia China had undermined earlier rulings meant to protect Nexperia's operations from interference.
What actions has the Dutch court ordered regarding Nexperia's management?
The court ordered Wingtech and related parties to refrain from interfering with Nexperia's normal business and to respect the powers of court-appointed officials.
What triggered the dispute between Nexperia and Wingtech?
The dispute began after a September 2025 intervention by the Dutch state to prevent the possible relocation of Nexperia's operations to China.
What penalties back the court's orders in the Nexperia-Wingtech case?
Nexperia stated that significant penalties were attached to the court orders to ensure compliance.
Who currently has control over Wingtech's shares in Nexperia?
Control of Wingtech's shares in Nexperia has been transferred to a Dutch lawyer by court order.

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