GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Mike Ashley's Frasers tightens grip at Hugo Boss with new CEO pick - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mike Ashley's Frasers tightens grip at Hugo Boss with new CEO pick

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets corporate governance

Frasers Group Strengthens Hold on Hugo Boss with New CEO Appointment

Frasers Group's Strategic Moves and Leadership Changes at Hugo Boss

By Ozan Ergenay

New CEO Appointment and Leadership Transition

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Frasers Group executive David Epstein will succeed Daniel Grieder as CEO of Hugo Boss from January 1, 2027, the German fashion group said on Thursday, cementing the British retailer's influence over the company.

The leadership transition comes after Frasers Group, already Hugo Boss' largest shareholder, took majority control of the company in October by raising its stake above 50%, months after an unsuccessful 2 billion euro takeover bid.

Recent Leadership Changes

The move also follows a series of leadership changes at Hugo Boss this year. The company's CFO Yves Müller departed and was replaced by Ivica Maric in October, while chief sales officer Oliver Timm is set to leave at the end of November, the company announced earlier this week.

Supervisory Board Developments

In September, Hugo Boss also named Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, as chairman of its supervisory board.

Statements from Key Executives

"With strong foundation in place, I am convinced that now is the right time for me to step down and hand over to the next generation of leadership," Grieder said in a statement.

Grieder had recently expressed optimism about working with the new chairman, citing constructive dialogue with Frasers Group after the third-quarter earnings call, during which Hugo Boss lowered its full-year forecast.

"Under his (Grieder) leadership, the company sharpened its positioning and renewed the way the brands connect with customers around the world. We respect his decision to step down," Murray said.

Frasers Group's Expansion and Epstein's Role

The British retailer, controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has been expanding its presence in the premium and luxury segments.

Epstein has served as chief brand partnerships officer at Frasers Group since 2024, overseeing brand partnerships across its Sport, Premium, and Luxury businesses.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers Group raised its stake in Hugo Boss to 50.08% on October 23, 2026, becoming the majority owner and making Hugo Boss a subsidiary.(tradingview.com)
  • David Epstein, Frasers Group’s Chief Brand Partnerships Officer since 2024, will succeed Daniel Grieder as CEO of Hugo Boss starting January 1, 2027.(people.equilar.com)
  • Hugo Boss's leadership shifts in 2026 also include CFO/COO Yves Müller’s departure in late September and his replacement by Ivica Maric, along with earlier supervisory board chairman change in September.(group.hugoboss.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the next CEO of Hugo Boss?
David Epstein, a Frasers Group executive, will succeed Daniel Grieder as CEO of Hugo Boss from January 1, 2027.
How did Frasers Group increase its control over Hugo Boss?
Frasers Group became the majority shareholder by raising its stake above 50% in October after a previous takeover bid failed.
What recent leadership changes have occurred at Hugo Boss?
CFO Yves Müller was replaced by Ivica Maric, chief sales officer Oliver Timm is leaving, and Michael Murray became chairman of the supervisory board.
What is the relation between Mike Ashley and Frasers Group?
The British retailer Frasers Group is controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley.
Why is this leadership transition significant for Hugo Boss?
The transition cements Frasers Group's influence and marks a new era of management for the German fashion brand.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

Image for Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Image for CTS Eventim profit dips as live entertainment revenue falls

CTS Eventim profit dips as live entertainment revenue falls

Image for Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders

Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders

Image for Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds

Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds

Image for Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom

Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
Image for Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Image for Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Image for From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
Image for Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Image for Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
Image for Islamic Crowdfunding and Funding for the Real Economy
Islamic Crowdfunding and Funding for the Real Economy
Image for Factbox-Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?
Factbox-Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?
Image for EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen
EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen
Image for UK sanctions Russia's Slavneft in latest move against oil producers
UK sanctions Russia's Slavneft in latest move against oil producers
Image for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, in blow to AI boom he helped foster
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, in blow to AI boom he helped foster
Image for Help wanted: AI firms court ex-spies as Nvidia crisis spotlights security risks
Help wanted: AI firms court ex-spies as Nvidia crisis spotlights security risks
View All Finance Posts