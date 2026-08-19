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Instant View: US Treasury will double some bond buy backs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Instant View: US Treasury will double some bond buy backs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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US Treasury to Double Long-Dated Bond Buybacks, Easing Yield Pressure

US Treasury Announces Major Expansion of Bond Buyback Operations

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell sharply on Wednesday from around their highest level in 19 years, in a move that followed the U.S. Treasury announcing it would double the size of liquidity support buy-back operations for longer-dated bonds.

Thirty-year U.S. bond yields fell almost 10 basis points (bps) to around 5.187%, and were last trading about 7 bps lower on the day.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it would double the size of liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated nominal coupon securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation.

The change, which will apply to the 10-year to 20-year sector and the 20-year to 30-year sector, will be effective Sept. 9 through Nov. 4, it said in a statement.

Market and Analyst Reactions

Expert Commentary on Treasury's Move

Jeremy Stretch, Head of G10 FX Strategy, CIBC, London

"What we've seen in the course of recent days is that the long end of the bond market has obviously been selling off and potentially becoming somewhat problematic for the play through to other asset classes.

"So, clearly, the Treasury Secretary has to be mindful of those risks and has made adjustments. That's why we are (now) seeing US 30-year Treasury yields down sharply and the dollar cheapening.

"The are still concerns about inflation, the debt profile in the G4, the impact of AI. 

"But this measure shows the U.S. Treasury recognises what is going on the bond market and is prepared to adjust policy in order to limit pressures on the market."    

Rene Albrecht, Senior Analyst, DZ Bank, Germany

"I think they fear the pain of 5% or higher yields on the long-end, not only because it raises the interest rate costs for the government but also for the private sector. It's only three month until the midterm elections."

"There is a connection between the recent rise in yields and this kind of action from the Treasury. "

"You've seen the market reaction, yields dropped down at the long-end, so that's the primary target or aim of this operation."

"They have had to grab into the toolkit in order to get a hand on the recent rise in yields." 

Compiled Report

(Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe and Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi )

Key Takeaways

  • Treasury expands long‑end buybacks amid yield spike and market stress, targeting 10‑ to 30‑year maturities; expected to improve liquidity in off‑the‑run bonds (apnews.com)
  • Operation size doubled to mitigate high long‑end yields and contain broader financial pressures, with minimal effect on overall debt maturity profile (apnews.com)
  • IMF and TBAC analysis show buybacks narrow bid‑ask spreads and free dealer balance sheets, supporting market function; long‑end expansion aligns with these liquidity aims (elibrary.imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US Treasury yields fall sharply?
Yields fell after the US Treasury announced it would double the size of its liquidity support buyback operations for long-dated bonds.
What is the new size of the Treasury bond buybacks?
The Treasury will double buybacks from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation for long-dated nominal coupon securities.
When will the increased buyback operations take effect?
The increased buybacks will be effective from September 9 through November 4.
What is the Treasury's goal with the increased buybacks?
The measure aims to limit market pressures and reduce high yields on long-dated bonds, benefiting both government and private sector borrowing costs.
Which sectors are affected by this buyback decision?
The decision affects the 10-year to 20-year and 20-year to 30-year US Treasury bond sectors.

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