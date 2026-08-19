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Estee Lauder forecasts strong annual profit on resilient fragrance demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Estee Lauder forecasts strong annual profit on resilient fragrance demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Estee Lauder Expects Strong Annual Profit on Robust Fragrance and China Sales

Estee Lauder's Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Annual Profit Forecast and Market Drivers

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, betting on sustained demand for premium fragrances and strong performance in key market China, as gains from its CEO's turnaround strategy continue to build.

Stock Performance and Quarterly Sales

Shares of Clinique and M.A.C owner, whose merger talks with Jean Paul Gaultier-owner Puig collapsed in May, rose nearly 8% in premarket trading after it also topped quarterly sales expectations.

Consumer Trends and Product Demand

Affluent and Younger Customer Spending

Resilient spending by affluent and younger customers, especially on trendy items, has helped boost demand for the cosmetics maker's luxury fragrances and skincare products such as Le Labo and Balmain Beauty.

CEO Strategy and Innovation

To sustain that momentum, Estee has accelerated premium product launches, streamlined supply chain and ramped up investments in innovation and marketing under CEO Stephane de La Faverie's "Beauty Reimagined" strategy.

Luxury Fragrance Growth

Its luxury fragrance brands Le Labo and Tom Ford drove 10% growth in net sales during the fourth quarter. Le Labo's classic collection, which sells 50 milliliter perfumes for $250, benefited from increased distribution channels and targeted shopper expansion.

Financial Adjustments and Global Impacts

Tariffs, Refunds, and Cost Management

Estee also said it has recorded a $38 million benefit in cost of sales from refunds received during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which partially offset the full-year gross impact of incremental tariffs of $102 million, primarily recorded in cost of sales.

Geopolitical Disruptions

The refunds helped the company to counter disruptions stemming from the Middle East conflict, which had a dilutive impact to fiscal 2026 net earnings per share.

Outlook and Analyst Expectations

Fiscal 2027 Earnings Guidance

Estee expects fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.10 to $3.35, with its midpoint above analysts' estimates of $3.18, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Quarterly Sales Results

Its fourth-quarter sales of $3.63 billion were also ahead of the estimate of $3.54 billion.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru and Arriana McLymore in New York City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Fragrance strength—particularly luxury lines like Le Labo and Tom Ford—drove 10% net sales growth and helped beat quarterly sales ($3.63B vs. $3.54B est.).
  • CEO Stéphane de La Faverie’s ‘Beauty Reimagined’ strategy—accelerating premium launches, supply chain efficiency, innovation and marketing—is fueling the turnaround.
  • Estee Lauder posted $38M in cost‑of‑sales refunds in Q4 that offset $102M in tariff-related costs, supporting earnings resilience amid geopolitical pressures.
  • Guidance for fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS ($3.10–$3.35) tops Wall Street’s $3.18 estimate; analysts like TD Cowen model 3–5% organic growth and 12.5–13% margins, expecting upside from China.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Estee Lauder maintained strong sales performance?
Estee Lauder accelerated premium product launches, streamlined its supply chain, and invested in innovation and marketing under the 'Beauty Reimagined' strategy.
Which fragrance brands helped Estee Lauder's sales growth?
Le Labo and Tom Ford, Estee Lauder's luxury fragrance brands, drove a 10% growth in net sales during the fourth quarter.
How did refunds affect Estee Lauder's cost of sales?
The company recorded a $38 million benefit in cost of sales from refunds, helping offset incremental tariffs of $102 million during the fiscal year.
What is Estee Lauder's earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2027?
Estee Lauder expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2027 in the range of $3.10 to $3.35, above analysts’ midpoint estimates.

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