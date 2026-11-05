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Oil and data centre stocks sink after US midterms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil and data centre stocks sink after US midterms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Oil, Chip, and Data Centre Stocks Tumble After US Midterm Election Surprise

Market Reactions to US Midterm Election Results

Immediate Impact on Oil and Stock Markets

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil, chip stocks and the dollar were under pressure in Asia on Thursday and just about everything else was up after US voters swept the Democrats to a series of stunning midterm election wins, a result that raised hopes for an end to the US-Iran war.

Brent crude futures dived nearly 9% overnight, falling below $100 a barrel. Brent has dropped by about 20% so far this week. If sustained through to Friday's close, it would make for the largest weekly drop in oil prices since a week in April 2020 when US crude briefly fell into negative territory.

Tumbling energy prices encouraged a rally in bonds, which lowered yields, pulled the dollar to a one-month low of $1.1273 per euro, and helped stocks. [.N]

Broad stock indexes climbed on the clear outcome, with the S&P 500 closing 1.6% higher and European shares notching a two-month high.

Sector-Specific Movements

Renewables and Data Centre Stocks

Solar supply chain stocks jumped the most, in anticipation of Democrats boosting support for renewables, while shares in data centre companies and their equipment suppliers across Asia fell on expectations of tougher regulation.

Asian Chip and Tech Stocks

South Korea's chipmaker-heavy KOSPI slid 4% and in morning trade was not far from hitting a seven-month low. Taiwan's benchmark index fell 1.8%. Tech equipment suppliers dragged on the Nikkei, which fell 0.5%.

Political Shifts Affecting Technology

Democratic data-centre opponents who campaigned, in part, on moratoriums on data centre construction won stunning victories in Texas and Georgia in a sign public opinion is shifting on AI.

To be sure, most analysts think it ultimately won't dent demand for artificial intelligence, data centres or computer chips but do now expect at least a temporary slowdown.

Expert Commentary

"The magnitude of the victory is what has caught markets off guard," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Implications

At $93.50, oil was testing overnight lows in the Asia morning as traders chose to bet that US President Donald Trump, facing a Democratic Congress and hurt by high energy prices caused by the Mideast conflict, would be less likely to escalate the war with Iran.

Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that the war played a role in Republicans' defeat and his vice president, JD Vance, was even more blunt on X: "The reason we lost is the war."

A resolution could push oil prices lower still, alleviating inflation pressure and reducing the likelihood of future interest rate hikes.

Bond Yields and Currency Movements

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries was down 6 basis points (bps) overnight and by a further basis point in early Tokyo trade to 4.87%, while 2-year yields, which track short-term rate expectations, fell about 2 bps to 4.56%. [US/]

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude tumbled almost 9% overnight and is down about 20% this week—a move poised to be its largest weekly drop since April 2020 if sustained. (axios.com)
  • Data centre and chip stocks in Asia declined amid investor concerns that midterm results will spur stricter AI/infrastructure regulation, especially in key states like Texas and Georgia. (fidelity.com)
  • Conversely, clean‑energy and AI heavyweight stocks gained on expectations of heightened renewables support and reduced political uncertainty. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil and data centre stocks fall after the US midterms?
Oil and data centre stocks fell due to hopes for an end to the US-Iran war, lower energy prices, and expectations of increased regulation on data centres.
How much did Brent crude prices drop?
Brent crude futures dived nearly 9% overnight, falling beneath $100 a barrel and dropping about 20% during the week.
What caused data centre equipment supplier stocks to fall?
Shares dropped due to expectations of tougher regulation after Democrats with moratorium agendas won key elections.
Will the fall in data centre stocks affect AI and chip demand?
Most analysts expect only a temporary slowdown, not a lasting impact on demand for artificial intelligence or chips.

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