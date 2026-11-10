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Germany to pay €6.6 billion for 50% stake in Leopard tank maker KNDS - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany to pay €6.6 billion for 50% stake in Leopard tank maker KNDS

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Defence Markets Germany Investments

Germany Agrees to Buy 50% Stake in Leopard Tank Maker KNDS for €6.6 Billion

Details of the KNDS Stake Acquisition

Deal Overview and Financial Terms

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The German government will pay €6.6 billion ($7.41 billion) for its stake in Franco-German defence group KNDS, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Berlin last week struck a deal with the family owners of KNDS to buy a 50% stake in the maker of Leopard 2 tanks, a government document showed, as it seeks greater influence over critical defence technology.

Comparison to Previous Valuations

A €6.6 billion price for a 50% stake is significantly less than the government had previously envisaged for a planned 40% holding. Up to €7.2 billion had been earmarked for that earlier proposed deal in June.

Valuation Basis and Reporting

Spiegel magazine first reported the purchase price. Citing parliamentary sources, it said the price was based on an €11.2 billion valuation for KNDS ahead of the company's shelved initial public offering, plus a €1 billion premium.

Government and Shareholder Reactions

Official Statements

The German government declined to comment on confidential details of ongoing negotiations, saying only that the planned investment was "an important decision at a time when the security situation in Europe is changing significantly". 

Shareholder Response

The shareholder families declined to comment. 

Strategic Implications and Future Plans

Influence and Governance

According to a finance ministry document prepared for parliament's budget committee, Germany aims to match France's influence in KNDS and avoid being outvoted on key decisions.

Future IPO Plans

Germany would initially acquire the families' stake, with Berlin and Paris planning to reduce their holdings to 40% each through a future initial public offering if market conditions permit.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Alexander HuebnerWriting by Ludwig ByrgerEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s €6.6 bn price, based on a €11.2 bn valuation plus €1 bn premium, is lower than the previously approved €7.2 bn for a 40 % stake.
  • The deal ensures equal influence with France in KNDS and preserves key defence technology in Germany.
  • Both governments plan to reduce holdings to 40 % each via a future IPO, if market conditions allow.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Germany paying for the 50% stake in KNDS?
Germany will pay €6.6 billion ($7.41 billion) for a 50% stake in Franco-German defence group KNDS.
Why is Germany buying a stake in KNDS?
Germany seeks greater influence over critical defence technology, specifically the maker of Leopard 2 tanks, and aims to match France's role in the company.
How was the KNDS purchase price determined?
The price is based on an €11.2 billion valuation for KNDS ahead of its shelved IPO, plus a €1 billion premium.
What are Germany and France's future plans for KNDS?
Both plan to reduce their holdings to 40% each through a future initial public offering if market conditions permit.
What prompted this investment by the German government?
The investment is considered important due to significant changes in the European security situation.

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