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Anthropic sets modest $1 trillion IPO valuation target in test of Wall Street's AI fervor - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anthropic sets modest $1 trillion IPO valuation target in test of Wall Street's AI fervor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Anthropic Sets $1 Trillion IPO Valuation, Testing Wall Street's AI Appetite

Anthropic's Landmark IPO and the State of AI Investment

By Echo Wang

IPO Valuation and Fundraising Details

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Anthropic is targeting a valuation of up to $1.02 trillion in its landmark U.S. IPO, its filing showed on Tuesday, well short of the previously discussed amount in the latest sign of cooling investor appetite for AI.

The AI lab and some of its investors are aiming to raise up to $64.4 billion by selling 825 million shares in the IPO in an indicative price band of between $70 and $78 per share.

Reuters had exclusively reported on Tuesday details of Anthropic's blockbuster deal.

Investor Sentiment and Market Expectations

Some prospective investors have questioned whether Anthropic's previously discussed $1.5 trillion valuation was too high, particularly given the company's substantial infrastructure commitments and the recent volatility in AI-related stocks.

At one ​point this year, investors expected the IPO to take place in October and to seek a valuation as high as $2 trillion.

The company is launching the roadshow for a historic share sale that is expected to set a benchmark for the sector, following years of hype that fueled a massive influx of capital into AI companies.

Details of the blockbuster deal were briefly circulated to investment banks before being retracted late on Monday, according to emails seen by Reuters.

Challenges and Risks in the AI Sector

Market Volatility and Regulatory Concerns

The second half of the year has brought a reckoning for the AI boom, as investors question whether returns will justify the massive spending and mounting debt costs in an elevated interest-rate environment.

Concerns are also rising over the sustainability of the investment cycle, with questions around circular financing arrangements, the risk of infrastructure overcapacity and how quickly companies can turn their AI investments into revenue.

The tech-dominated Nasdaq notched its deepest one-day drop in 19 months on Thursday, wiping out trillions in market value on fears of more AI scrutiny, particularly on data center construction, after Democrats' massive gains in the US midterm elections.

Greater oversight and potential regulatory hurdles could complicate the infrastructure buildout underpinning the AI boom.

Anthropic's Growth Amid Uncertainty

But Anthropic's growth has so far defied those concerns, propelled by surging demand for its products, particularly its viral Claude models.

Its filing spoke of a vision to "bring forth an age of miracles," even as it warned of existential risks to humanity, laying bare the extraordinary promise and profound uncertainties at the heart of the AI boom.

Strategic Investments and Share Offerings

Cornerstone Investors and Private Placements

Anthropic will also raise $26 billion via a separate private placement deal with cornerstone investors including Alphabet's Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices.

Together with investments from cornerstones, which include Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and TSMC, the Anthropic share offering will raise a total of up to $90.4 billion.

Certain Anthropic board members and entities affiliated or associated with them have indicated interest in buying up to $303 million of shares from the offering.

Financial Performance and Growth Risks

Revenue Growth and Industry Expansion

GROWTH COMES WITH RISKS

Anthropic's net loss narrowed in the third quarter as revenue jumped 47% from a quarter earlier to $16.96 billion, though the pace of growth slowed. It had surged 144% in the prior quarter.

The company attributed the breakneck growth to the rapid adoption of Claude, including specialized products targeting industries such as healthcare, financial services and legal services.

Competitive and Security Risks

The prospectus outlined a range of risks facing both the company and the technology, warning that competitors could gain an edge by developing models faster and that advances in AI could outpace Anthropic's ability to put adequate safety and security measures in place.

The warnings come amid a growing number of incidents involving "rogue" AI agents that have escaped sandboxed environments and breached private company systems, alongside concerns that increasingly capable AI tools could be used by hackers to penetrate protected networks.

Infrastructure Commitments and Future Outlook

Anthropic's ambitions also come with enormous infrastructure costs. The company has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, highlighting how its rapid growth depends on securing vast amounts of future computing capacity, some of which relies on financing beyond the company's control.

Comparisons and Market Position

IPO Market Context and Competitors

The listing move follows Elon Musk's SpaceX raising $75 billion in the world's largest IPO in June, at a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, excluding additional shares purchased by underwriters through the greenshoe option.

Anthropic, locked in a fierce battle for market share with rival OpenAI, was last valued at $965 billion in a private funding round. The company's prominent investors including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital.

Company Background and Leadership

Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, was founded in 2021 by a group of researchers who left OpenAI following disagreements over governance and AI safety.

IPO Logistics and Underwriting

Trading Details and Market Conditions

The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ANT" after the IPO closes, which would make Anthropic one of the few major companies to go public this fall as higher borrowing costs, geopolitical turmoil and rising bond yields weigh on the IPO market.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the syndicate of investment banks underwriting the offering.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Manya Saini and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, David Goodman, Jan Harvey and Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic targets a $1.02 trillion IPO valuation, well below earlier expectations of up to $2 trillion, reflecting moderating investor sentiment in the AI sector (axios.com)
  • The offering includes a public IPO to raise up to $64.4 billion via 825 million shares at $70–$78 each, plus a $26 billion private placement with tech giants like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft, and TSMC (bluewaterhealthyliving.com)
  • A prior version of the prospectus was retracted, underscoring the fluidity of deal terms; investor caution is growing amid mounting infrastructure costs, slowing growth, and AI-related regulatory risks (investedalpha.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Anthropic's target IPO valuation?
Anthropic is targeting a valuation of up to $1.02 trillion in its U.S. IPO, according to its latest filing.
How much does Anthropic plan to raise from its IPO?
Anthropic and its investors are aiming to raise up to $64.4 billion by selling 825 million shares, with a total of up to $90.4 billion when including cornerstone investments.
What factors are impacting investor appetite for AI IPOs?
Investor appetite is cooling due to concerns over high infrastructure costs, mounting debt, market volatility, and questions about sustainable AI investment returns.
What risks has Anthropic highlighted in its prospectus?
Risks include competition from faster model development, security challenges, growing infrastructure costs, and regulatory scrutiny in the AI sector.
Which companies are cornerstone investors in the Anthropic IPO?
Cornerstone investors include Alphabet's Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and TSMC.

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