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Booking.com works council to appeal office attendance ruling - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Booking.com works council to appeal office attendance ruling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Booking.com Works Council Challenges Mandatory Office Attendance Ruling

Booking.com Office Attendance Dispute Overview

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Booking.com's works council said on Tuesday it would appeal a ruling by an Amsterdam court that allowed the company to require employees to work from the office 40% of the time.

Background of the Dispute

• Booking.com had sued its works council after it refused to consent to the new mandatory policy

• The Amsterdam subdistrict court ruled in the company's favour on October 28

Works Council's Arguments

• The council, however, said on Tuesday that it believes the judge did not apply the correct criteria set by the Supreme Court and failed to adequately consider several key arguments it raised

• Booking.com has not provided substantive evidence that mandatory attendance would improve the working environment or help reach its goals, the council said

• The majority of employees who answered an employee survey, managers included, said they do not agree with the change, it said

• The council said it is not against working from the office and supports the current policy encouraging, not requiring, 40% attendance

Booking.com's Response

• In response to the works council's decision to appeal, Booking.com said it was "disappointed"

• "We believe in the importance of striking a balance between giving employees the flexibility to work from home and bringing people together in the office," it said

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Amsterdam court ruled on October 28, 2026 that Booking.com may enforce 40% office attendance, citing benefits like collaboration and company culture, and noting Booking had addressed staff concerns with a six‑month transition and hardship exemptions (rechtspraak.nl)
  • The works council argues the judge misapplied Supreme Court standards and insufficiently considered arguments such as no clear proof that mandatory attendance improves workplace outcomes and broad employee survey opposition (snijders-advocaten.nl)
  • Legal analysts caution that while this ruling sets a precedent for enforcing hybrid attendance through court permission under Dutch law, such measures depend heavily on context and cannot be assumed universally acceptable (snijders-advocaten.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Booking.com's works council decide to appeal the court ruling?
The works council believes the judge did not apply the correct Supreme Court criteria and overlooked key arguments regarding the necessity and effectiveness of the mandatory attendance policy.
What was the Amsterdam court ruling regarding office attendance?
The Amsterdam subdistrict court ruled in favor of Booking.com, allowing the company to require employees to work in the office 40% of the time.
How did Booking.com's employees respond to the new attendance policy?
A majority of employees, including managers, indicated in a survey that they do not agree with the mandatory 40% office attendance policy.
What is the current policy supported by the works council?
The works council supports a policy that encourages, but does not require, 40% office attendance.
How did Booking.com respond to the works council's decision to appeal?
Booking.com expressed disappointment, emphasizing the importance of balancing workplace flexibility with in-office collaboration.

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