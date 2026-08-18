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Nine bodies of migrants recovered off eastern Tripoli, Red Crescent says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Nine Migrant Bodies Recovered Off Tripoli Coast After Boat Capsizes

Tragic Incident and Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Details of the Capsizing Incident

TRIPOLI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nine bodies of migrants have been recovered in the past two days from the shores of an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli after their boat capsized, the Tripoli Red Crescent branch said.

Location of Recovery

The Red Crescent branch said in a statement late on Monday that the bodies were recovered from Tajoura, some 22 km (14 miles) from Tripoli.

Search and Recovery Operations

More bodies are likely to wash ashore as the boat was carrying about 19 people, according to local authorities in Tajoura, Tripoli Red Crescent media officer Muad Zurgani told Reuters by phone.

Ongoing Humanitarian Response

"The search and recovery operations are still ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities, under field conditions that require continuous effort and an urgent humanitarian response," the Tripoli Red Crescent said.

Visuals from the Scene

Pictures posted by the aid organisation showed their volunteers, together with security forces, carrying bodies in white plastic bags on the beach.

Other Recent Migrant Rescues and Deaths

The charity rescue ship, EMERGENCY, rescued 50 migrants from a ‌wooden boat in international waters off Libya on Monday,​ while seven others ​were found dead.

Background: Libya as a Migration Route

Libya has become a transit ⁠route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe ​via dangerous routes across the desert and over the ​Mediterranean since the toppling of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Nine bodies of migrants recovered from Tajoura near Tripoli following boat capsizing, with more expected as the vessel carried about 19 people, per Tripoli Red Crescent (internazionale.it).
  • Search and recovery operations are ongoing, coordinated by Tripoli Red Crescent under urgent, difficult humanitarian conditions (internazionale.it).
  • Separately, the rescue ship EMERGENCY retrieved 50 migrants from a wooden boat in international waters off Libya, but found seven dead aboard (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many migrant bodies were recovered off east Tripoli?
Nine bodies of migrants have been recovered from the shores of an eastern suburb of Tripoli.
Where were the migrant bodies found in Libya?
The bodies were found in Tajoura, about 22 km from Tripoli.
Are search and recovery operations still ongoing?
Yes, search and recovery operations are ongoing in coordination with relevant authorities.
How many people were on the capsized migrant boat near Tripoli?
The boat was carrying about 19 people.
What is the role of the Red Crescent in this incident?
The Tripoli Red Crescent branch is leading the search and recovery operations for the migrant bodies.

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