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FTSE 100 subdued at the end of volatile week - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 subdued at the end of volatile week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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FTSE 100 Flat as Economic Data and Middle East Tensions Weigh on Markets

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 was set to end a bumpy week on a subdued note, as investors weighed mixed economic data on Friday against a backdrop of prolonged Middle East tensions that have raised inflation fears.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat at 10,747.56 points by 1006 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.4% to 24,596.70 points. Both the indexes were on course to end the week slightly lower.

Global Economic Influences

U.S. Treasury Actions and Bond Market Impact

• U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday he may further increase the government's repurchases of Treasuries, attempting to jawbone a government debt market that was beginning to balk after the previous day's surprise plan to double buybacks.

Global Stock and Bond Market Trends

• Global stocks were set for their biggest weekly fall since mid-July, as strain in global bond markets showed little sign of abating.

Sector Performance

Metals and Mining

Precious and Industrial Metals

• Precious and industrial metal miners rose as gold and copper prices edged higher against a dollar weakened by the U.S. Treasury's bond buyback move. Antofagasta and Endeavour Mining rose 6.4% and 4%, respectively, leading gains in the FTSE 100. [MET/L] [GOL/]

Retail and Services

Retail Sales Trends

• British retail sales fell back as expected in July after a surge in June when hot weather boosted demand for fans and air conditioners, while supermarkets offered promotions alongside the men's soccer World Cup, official figures showed.

Services Sector Resilience

• Separately, Britain's services sector, the engine of its economy, perked up unexpectedly this month, according to a survey, that added to signs of resilience despite the conflict in the Middle East.

Monetary Policy and Company News

Bank of England Outlook

• The Bank of England is widely expected to hold interest rates next month but traders are pricing in at least one 25-basis-point rate hike by the end of 2026.

Notable Movers

JD Sports

• JD Sports rebounded 6.6%, recovering from a drop of more than 14% on Thursday after the sportswear and fashion retailer cut its profit outlook.

Hunting

• Energy services firm Hunting sank 13.4% as it lowered its annual core profit forecast after delays to a major Kuwait Oil Company tender process.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the FTSE 100 perform at the end of the week?
The FTSE 100 ended the week flat, showing little movement after a volatile period.
What factors influenced the FTSE 100 this week?
Mixed economic data, heightened Middle East tensions, inflation fears, and global bond market strain impacted the FTSE 100.
Which sectors or companies saw significant movement?
Metal miners like Antofagasta and Endeavour Mining rose, while JD Sports rebounded strongly and Hunting fell after a profit forecast cut.
What was the impact of UK retail sales on the market?
Retail sales fell as expected, reflecting a return to normal after previous spikes from hot weather and World Cup promotions.
What are investors expecting from the Bank of England regarding interest rates?
Most expect the Bank of England to hold rates next month, but a rate hike is still anticipated by the end of 2026.

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