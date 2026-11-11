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Finance

Dollar gains traction as Fed speakers warn of risks from inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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US Dollar Gains Ground as Fed Warnings Spark Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Strengthens Amid Inflation and Fed Comments

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Reaction to Inflation Data

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains near a two-week high in early Asian trade on Wednesday as a hotter-than-expected inflation report and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials fuelled bets the central bank will raise rates next month.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was steady at 102.22, closing in on its highest level since October 28.

The gauge traded up 0.5% on Tuesday after data showed US consumer prices increased by more than expected in October amid higher costs for food and accommodation. 

Expert Insights on Monetary Policy

"The rates market isn't simply pricing another hike," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne. "It's questioning how restrictive US monetary policy may ultimately need to become, and that's a far more consequential debate for risk assets."

Currency and Market Movements

The dollar held onto its gains against its major peers in early Asian trade. The euro and the British pound were flat at $1.1168 and $1.3345, respectively. Against the yen, the US dollar was unchanged at 158.715 yen. The Australian dollar was up 0.1% at $0.6870, edging back from a seven-month low, while the New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.5605.

Fed Policy Expectations

Comments from voting members of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee signalling unease over high inflation have firmed expectations for further rate hikes, prompting traders to all but abandon bets that the US central bank will stand pat at its next policy meeting, which concludes on December 9.

Rate Hike Probabilities

Fed funds futures now imply a 91.9% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike next month, up from 84% a day earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Markets have fully priced out the possibility of a pause and see a 9.1% chance of a larger 50-basis-point move, while assigning better-than-even odds to a second hike in January.

Bond Yields and Cryptocurrency Update

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was up 13.8 basis points at 4.996%.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.3% at $73,566.45 while ether was 0.5% lower at $2,044.61, both trading near three-month lows.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart HunterEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline CPI rose 0.4% in October, above forecasts of 0.3%, driven by shelter (0.3%) and food costs (0.5%) (bls.gov).
  • Hawkish remarks from Fed Governor Waller and others heightened expectations of more aggressive tightening (marketscreener.com).
  • Futures markets now price in roughly an 82–88% chance of a 25‑basis‑point rate hike at the December 8–9 FOMC meeting (frenzycap.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar strengthening recently?
The dollar is gaining due to stronger-than-expected inflation data and signals from Federal Reserve officials about potential rate hikes.
What inflation figures influenced the dollar?
October US consumer prices rose more than expected, mainly driven by increased costs for food and accommodation.
What are markets expecting from the Federal Reserve's next meeting?
Markets are pricing in a high probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December and see odds for another hike in January.
How did other major currencies perform against the dollar?
The euro and British pound were flat, while the yen was unchanged and the Australian dollar saw a minor increase.
What is the outlook for US Treasury yields and cryptocurrencies?
US 10-year Treasury yields rose, while both bitcoin and ether traded near three-month lows.

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