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Headlines

Four investors in talks to buy key parts of ammunition firm Forges de Tarbes, says minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ammunition Mergers & Acquisitions

French Government in Talks with Four Investors for Forges de Tarbes Assets

Key Developments in the Forges de Tarbes Takeover

Government Negotiations with Investors

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The French government is in talks with four, un-named investors to take over the key, technical know-how assets of Les Forges de Tarbes, French defence minister Catherine Vautrin said on Tuesday during a parliamentary committee.

Receivership of Forge de Tarbes

Impact on Franco-German Defense Collaboration

Shell maker Forge de Tarbes, which supplies Franco-German tank maker KNDS for its Caesar howitzer, was placed under receivership this week.

France’s Military Support to Ukraine

France has supplied Caesar howitzers to Ukraine after the Russian invasion of 2022.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Florence Loeve;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • Les Forges de Tarbes, the sole French producer of 155 mm shell bodies for Caesar howitzers, was placed under court‑ordered receivership on October 26, 2026, to preserve operations and pave way for a takeover by a qualified buyer. (parlons-business-media.fr)
  • The government, represented by Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin, is in active discussions with four unnamed investors—industrial and/or financial—to secure these key technical assets and maintain national defence sovereignty. (assemblee-nationale.fr)
  • The site employs around 60‑63 staff and has struggled financially under Europlasma, with deliveries of 70,000 shell bodies in 2025 versus a 160,000‑unit target, and the state has intervened via the DGA, including judicial referrals and compliance enforcement. (parlons-business-media.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is in talks to acquire parts of Forges de Tarbes?
Four unnamed investors are in talks with the French government to acquire key technical know-how assets of Forges de Tarbes.
Why was Forges de Tarbes placed under receivership?
Forges de Tarbes was placed under receivership this week, likely due to financial difficulties.
What does Forges de Tarbes produce?
Forges de Tarbes is a shell maker supplying France's KNDS for its Caesar howitzer.
Why is Forges de Tarbes important for defense?
The company supplies essential components for Caesar howitzers provided by France to Ukraine.

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