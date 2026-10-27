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Finance

Athens airport's profit falls 6.6% on passenger fee discount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Aviation

Athens Airport Profit Drops 6.6% Despite Rising Passenger Numbers in 2024

Financial Performance and Operational Highlights of Athens International Airport

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Athens International Airport (AIA) reported a 6.6% year-on-year drop in nine-month net profit to €173.5 million ($194 million) on Tuesday, as a temporary discount on passenger charges took its toll on aviation revenue.

Passenger Traffic Trends

The operator of Greece's main gateway said passenger numbers rose to 27.3 million in the nine months to September 30, up 4.3% from a year earlier, despite geopolitical tensions and a two-day runway closure in September for maintenance.

Revenue Breakdown

Aviation Revenue

• Aviation revenue was down 1.0% to €393.6 million, hit by a 30% passenger fee discount from October 2025 to April 2026

Non-Aviation Revenue

• Non-aviation revenue was up 5.4% to €136.4 million, helped by retail and food and beverage

Operating Expenses and Forecast

• Inflation, wage rises and staffing related to the EU Entry/Exit System lifted operating expenses 4.2% to €187.6 million

• AIA maintains its forecast for passenger growth of a mid-single-digit percentage in 2026

Expansion Plans

• The tender process for expanding the main terminal's south pier began in October, AIA said, with construction expected to start in the second half of 2027

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit dropped 6.6% to €173.5 million in the first nine months, impacted by aviation revenue decline due to a 30% Passenger Terminal Facility charge cut (Oct 1 2025–Apr 30 2026) (financialfilings.com).
  • Passenger traffic grew 4.3% year‑on‑year to 27.3 million, demonstrating strong operational resilience amid geopolitical tensions and runway maintenance (financialfilings.com).
  • Non‑aviation revenue rose 5.4% to €136.4 million, helped by retail and food & beverage; however, operating costs increased 4.2% to €187.6 million due to inflation, wage hikes and EU Entry/Exit System staffing (financialfilings.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Athens International Airport's profit fall in 2024?
Athens International Airport's profit fell due to a temporary discount on passenger charges, which reduced aviation revenue.
How much did Athens International Airport's net profit decrease?
The net profit dropped 6.6% year-on-year to €173.5 million for the first nine months of 2024.
Did Athens International Airport see an increase in passenger numbers?
Yes, passenger numbers rose by 4.3% to 27.3 million in the first nine months of 2024.
What impacted the airport's operating expenses?
Operating expenses increased due to inflation, wage rises, and staffing for the EU Entry/Exit System.
Are there any planned developments at Athens International Airport?
Yes, the airport began the tender process to expand the main terminal's south pier, with construction expected to start in the second half of 2027.

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