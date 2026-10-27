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S&P pushes Thames Water ratings deeper into junk territory on debt restructuring plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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S&P pushes Thames Water ratings deeper into junk territory on debt restructuring plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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S&P Downgrades Thames Water to CCC- on Debt Extension and Distress

Thames Water's Financial Struggles and S&P Downgrade

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P downgraded Thames Water Utilities by a notch to "CCC-" on Tuesday, saying the UK water supplier's plans to extend debt maturities and increase borrowing under a super senior facility reflected a distressed financial position.

Key Details of the Downgrade

Here are some details:

Emergency Funding and Debt Extension

• Earlier this month, Thames Water said it needed to increase its emergency funding facility by £2.4 billion, to keep operating into autumn 2027

Debt Restructuring and Liquidity Concerns

• S&P said the move comes amid a prolonged debt restructuring and weak liquidity against a sizable capital expenditure program and recurrent negative free operating cash flows

Further Downgrades and Ratings Impact

• The agency also lowered Thames Water Utilities Finance's rating to "CCC-" from "CCC"

Debt Burden and Infrastructure Issues

• The utility, saddled with about £20 billion in debt, has been fighting for survival after years of inadequate investment in its ageing infrastructure

Outlook and Default Risks

• S&P held a "negative" outlook on Thames, suggesting that it could view an increase in super senior debt and a near-term extension of debt maturities without adequate compensation to creditors as a default

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P lowered both Thames Water Utilities and its Finance subsidiary to CCC– with a negative outlook, warning of possible default if compensation to creditors remains inadequate and restructuring drags on using low‑priority super‑senior debt.
  • The company is seeking a £2.4 billion increase in its super‑senior facility to £5.4 billion to maintain operations into autumn 2027, after drawing £2.65 billion of the existing facility, and faces a looming vote by creditors on October 29, 2026.
  • Thames Water holds about £20 billion in debt, with weak liquidity, suspended financial covenants, and sustained negative free cash flows, underscoring its capital‑intensive operations and fragile gearing amid the AMP8 capital programme.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did S&P downgrade Thames Water's credit rating?
S&P downgraded Thames Water due to distressed financial conditions, debt restructuring plans, and weak liquidity.
What is Thames Water's new credit rating from S&P?
Thames Water was downgraded from 'CCC' to 'CCC-'.
How much additional emergency funding does Thames Water need?
Thames Water needs to increase its emergency funding facility by £2.4 billion.
What is the outlook for Thames Water after the downgrade?
S&P has given Thames Water a 'negative' outlook, signaling possible default if issues persist.
How much debt does Thames Water carry?
Thames Water holds around £20 billion in debt.

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