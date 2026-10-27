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ASM International expects Q4 sales above forecasts, to hit 2030 goal three years early - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASM International expects Q4 sales above forecasts, to hit 2030 goal three years early

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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ASM International Expects Q4 Revenue Above Forecasts, 2030 Target by 2027

ASM International's Financial Performance and Outlook

Q4 Revenue Forecast Surpasses Expectations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ASM International forecast on Tuesday fourth-quarter revenue above expectations and said it would reach its 2030 sales target three years early, driven by AI-related capacity investments.

The Dutch chip equipment maker expects fourth-quarter revenue of 1.23 billion euros ($1.37 billion), plus or minus 5%, beating analysts' average forecast of 1.18 billion euros, according to a poll by LSEG.  

Long-Term Sales Targets and Analyst Expectations

2030 Sales Target Expected by 2027

• ASM expects revenue to exceed 5.7 billion euros at constant currencies in 2027, reaching the sales target set for 2030 ahead of schedule. Analysts polled by LSEG expected 2027 revenue of 5.41 billion euros

Analyst Reactions and Market Sentiment

• Michael Roeg of Degroof Petercam said the earnings were a "triple beat", driven by stronger-than-expected Q3 revenue, quarterly and annual outlook

Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

Artificial Intelligence as a Key Growth Factor

• Artificial intelligence has emerged as the industry's main growth driver; however, with expectations running high investors are closely scrutinizing earnings for evidence that demand is keeping pace with massive investments

Recent Quarterly Performance

Third-Quarter Sales Results

• Third-quarter sales came in at 1.16 billion euros, compared with analysts' estimate of 1.10 billion euros

Technological Leadership

• ASM makes machines that deposit ultra-thin layers of material onto silicon wafers. It leads in atomic layer deposition, a technique that builds films one atomic layer at a time and is needed for the most advanced chip models

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Perla Velasco)

Key Takeaways

  • Q4 2026 revenue outlook of €1.23 billion ± 5% surpasses analysts’ €1.18 billion consensus (stockanalysis.com)
  • AI‑driven demand, especially in advanced logic/foundry and memory (HBM DRAM), powers accelerated growth and visibility into 2027 targets (rss.globenewswire.com)
  • ASM now expects to reach its 2030 revenue goal of >€5.7 billion by 2027, ahead of earlier projections (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does ASM International expect to reach its 2030 sales target early?
ASM expects to surpass its 2030 sales target by 2027, driven by strong AI-related capacity investments.
What was ASM International's third-quarter sales performance?
Third-quarter sales were 1.16 billion euros, beating the analyst estimate of 1.10 billion euros.
What is the main growth driver for ASM International?
Artificial intelligence-related investments are the primary growth driver for the company.
What technology does ASM International specialize in?
ASM leads in atomic layer deposition, essential for advanced chip manufacturing.

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