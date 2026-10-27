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French minister: talks progressing over Germany buying 50% stake in KNDS from German owner families - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French minister: talks progressing over Germany buying 50% stake in KNDS from German owner families

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Germany Advances in Negotiations to Acquire Half of KNDS from Owner Families

Progress in German Government's Acquisition Talks

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French defence minister Catherine Vautrin said on Tuesday that talks were moving ahead regarding plans by the German government to buy a 50% stake in Franco-German tank maker KNDS from its German owner families.

Statements from French Officials

"I believe that talks are progressing with a view towards a purchase by the German government," Vautrin told a parliamentary hearing.

KNDS CEO's Perspective

KNDS CEO Jean-Paul Alary told Reuters on October 19 that he would prefer an initial public offering as soon as market conditions allow, adding he welcomed the German government taking a stake in the company.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Florence Loeve;Editing by Sudip Kar-GUpta)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks advancing for German government to buy up to 50% of KNDS from German owner families, per French minister Vautrin on Oct 27
  • Earlier this year, Germany agreed to acquire a 40% stake to match France, ahead of a planned IPO that has since been delayed due to market volatility (rte.ie)
  • KNDS is a strategic Franco‑German armaments firm (Leopard 2, Leclerc tanks), jointly owned by French state and German families; valuation implied in IPO plans ranged from €15–20 billion (defensenews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake is Germany looking to acquire in KNDS?
Germany is in talks to acquire a 50% stake in Franco-German tank maker KNDS from its German owner families.
Who confirmed the progress in KNDS acquisition talks?
French defence minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed that talks are progressing.
What alternative to government acquisition did the KNDS CEO mention?
KNDS CEO Jean-Paul Alary mentioned he would prefer an initial public offering as soon as market conditions allow.
Who currently owns the stake Germany wants to buy in KNDS?
The stake is currently owned by German owner families.

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