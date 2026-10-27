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FTC to sue to block Cintas-UniFirst deal, Semafor reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTC to sue to block Cintas-UniFirst deal, Semafor reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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FTC Expected to Sue to Block $5.5 Billion Cintas-UniFirst Acquisition

FTC Scrutiny of Cintas-UniFirst Deal

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission has indicated to uniform rental firm Cintas that it will sue to block its proposed $5.5 billion acquisition of rival UniFirst, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FTC has not yet voted on whether to sue, but its staff have privately expressed concerns about the companies' combined market share, the report added.

Key Details of the Proposed Acquisition

Here are more details:

Background and Deal Structure

• In March, Cintas, valued at $89.71 billion, agreed to buy smaller rival UniFirst in a cash-and-stock deal, combining two of North America's largest workwear and facility services providers. UniFirst has a market cap of $5.06 billion

Acquisition Pursuit Timeline

• The deal capped a multi-year pursuit in which Cintas had made at least three formal approaches since 2022

Strategic Rationale

• Cintas was banking on the deal to expand its reach and cut costs by combining delivery routes, plants, and supply chains, as it looked to better compete with rivals

Market Reaction

• Shares of UniFirst fell 8% on Tuesday, while Cintas was down about 5%

Stakeholder Responses

• Cintas, UniFirst and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • FTC staff raised antitrust worries over combining two major uniform and facility services providers, despite no formal vote yet
  • Cintas and UniFirst certified compliance with FTC’s Second Request and agreed not to close the deal before Dec 11, 2026 unless the FTC ends its probe
  • Market sentiment shifted notably: Bernstein sees approval odds now near 70%, and UniFirst stock fell ~8% and Cintas ~5% following the report

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the FTC want to block the Cintas-UniFirst deal?
The FTC is concerned about the combined market share of Cintas and UniFirst, fearing it may reduce competition among workwear and facility service providers.
What is the value of the proposed Cintas-UniFirst acquisition?
The proposed acquisition is valued at $5.5 billion and involves both cash and stock.
How did the market react to the news of possible FTC action?
Shares of UniFirst fell 8% and shares of Cintas dropped about 5% following the news.
When did Cintas first attempt to acquire UniFirst?
Cintas has been pursuing UniFirst since at least 2022, making at least three formal offers before reaching the agreement in March.
Have Cintas, UniFirst, or the FTC commented on the situation?
As of this report, none of the parties have responded to requests for comment.

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