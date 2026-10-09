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Firmus $5 billion float failure deals blow to Australia's shrinking share market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Firmus $5 billion float failure deals blow to Australia's shrinking share market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Firmus $5 Billion IPO Collapse Deals Major Blow to Australian Share Market

Impact of Firmus IPO Withdrawal on Australian Capital Markets

By Christine Chen

Background of the Firmus IPO and Market Expectations

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The collapse of Nvidia-backed data centre operator Firmus' $5 billion IPO is a blow to Australia's capital markets which are already facing a shrinking pool of listed entities, investors said.

Australia's benchmark share index is heavily skewed to the Big Four banks and huge mining companies, so some money managers had hoped a big tech listing would make the market more attractive by offering more choice to investors.

Reasons for the IPO Withdrawal

Firmus pulled its listing plans on Friday, citing market volatility and conditions, and said it would pursue a private fundraising round instead.

Significance of the IPO

At $5 billion, the closely-watched IPO would have ranked as the fourth-largest public offering globally so far this year, behind SpaceX, CXMT Corp and Cerebras Systems, according to Dealogic data.

It would also be the second-largest IPO for the Australian Securities Exchange on record, behind only Telstra Corp's $10 billion flotation in 1997.

Consequences for the ASX and Investor Sentiment

Setback for the Australian Securities Exchange

The withdrawal is a setback for the ASX, which has been grappling with a declining number of listed companies after several major privatisations in recent years and a weak pipeline of new listings, investors said.

Investor Reactions

"It's really bad," said Oscar Oberg, lead portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management, referencing the capital market implications of the deal's collapse. WAM has been a Firmus investor since last year.

"We owned shares early, I'm not going to hide behind that. But I just think it would have been good for the market to have something new."

"The lack of IPOs has been very frustrating for a long, long time for us … that to me is the most disappointing part."

Comparison with Other Global Markets

There were just $1.37 billion worth of new share sales in Australia in the first nine months of 2026, according to LSEG data, the most since 2021, but well below global rival exchanges.

Hong Kong, for example, has seen 118 companies, mainly those from the technology sector, raising around $50 billion via IPOs in that period, according to the data from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Market Concentration and Future Outlook

Loss of Listed Companies and Sector Concentration

The ASX has also steadily lost listed companies, particularly in the infrastructure sector, to takeovers by private enterprises, said Jamie Hannah, deputy head of Investments and Capital Markets at VanEck Australia.

In September 2026, there were 1,891 companies listed on the ASX, down from 2,066 in 2016, according to the market operator.

Concerns Over Market Diversity

"It's a blow to the market, not getting off one of these big listings," Hannah said. "We do want to see bigger transactions take place on the market. And I think most Australians who invest would like to see more opportunities as well."

Hannah said that while Firmus' IPO failure was largely to do with the nature of the company, it was also a blow for the market's diversity, which is heavily concentrated between the so-called Big Four banks and major miners like BHP and Rio Tinto.

Upcoming Listings and Sector Overweight

In what would further bolster miners' concentration, London-listed miner Glencore expects to begin trading on the ASX on October 14, and its CEO said on Friday the company had seen "very strong" interest from potential investors.

"We're very overweight in the materials resource sector and obviously in financials. They're the backbone of the Australian market and it also creates cyclical performance based on individual overweights in each of those sectors," Hannah said.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Scott Murdoch and Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Firmus’s cancellation of its A$5 billion IPO—the potential second‑largest in ASX history—highlights investor caution around AI infrastructure listings and deprives the market of a high‑profile tech entrant (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Australia’s IPO market remains subdued, with only about US$1.37 billion raised in new share sales in the first nine months of 2026, far behind major exchanges like Hong Kong, which raised over US$6 billion across more than 110 listings (scmp.com).
  • The ASX continues to lose listed entities—down to 1,891 in September 2026 from 2,066 in 2016—while investors lament the lack of diversity beyond dominant banks and miners (asx.com.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Firmus pull its $5 billion IPO in Australia?
Firmus cited market volatility and conditions as reasons for withdrawing its $5 billion IPO, opting for a private fundraising round instead.
How significant was the Firmus IPO for the Australian market?
The IPO would have been the second-largest ever on the ASX and added diversity to a market dominated by banks and mining companies.
What impact does Firmus' IPO collapse have on the ASX?
It is a setback for the ASX, which has seen a decline in listed companies and lacks a strong pipeline of new tech listings.
How has the number of ASX listed firms changed recently?
The number of companies listed on the ASX fell from 2,066 in 2016 to 1,891 in September 2026.
How does Australia compare to other IPO markets in the region?
Australia saw fewer new share sales and tech listings compared to markets like Hong Kong, which raised $50 billion from 118 companies.

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