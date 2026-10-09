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Eswatini king pledges to strengthen 'enduring friendship' with Taiwan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eswatini king pledges to strengthen 'enduring friendship' with Taiwan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance International Relations Geopolitics

Eswatini's King Reaffirms Enduring Friendship and Cooperation With Taiwan

Diplomatic Relations and Recent Developments

By Yi-Chin Lee and Ben Blanchard

Eswatini's Commitment to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Eswatini's king pledged on Friday to strengthen his country's "enduring friendship" with Taiwan, during a return visit to Taipei after President Lai Ching-te's trip to the southern African nation in May that China tried to block.

King Mswati III is set to attend Taiwan's national day celebrations on Saturday. The former Swaziland is one of just 12 small states, mostly in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Importance of Diplomatic Ties

Maintaining ties with them is a priority for the government of the democratically ruled island, which China views as part of its own territory.

China's Influence and Diplomatic Challenges

In April, Taiwan accused China of pressuring three other African countries to block overflight permission for Lai's aircraft, causing him to postpone a plan to join celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the king's accession.

Lai then made a surprise trip in May, using an "arrive, then announce" approach more commonly followed by foreign leaders visiting war-torn countries, such as Ukraine.

Advocacy for Taiwan on the International Stage

The monarch said Eswatini would continue to advocate for Taiwan's meaningful participation in the United Nations, to which it does not belong due to Beijing's objections.

Statements from Leaders

"We deeply value the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two countries, and we look forward to strengthening these bonds for the benefit of our peoples," the king told a welcome ceremony on Taipei's Liberty Square.

Lai said the two sides had always collaborated from a position of trust and were partners who "support each other and grow together".

International Response and Ongoing Tensions

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the king's Taiwan trip.

April's incident was the first time a Taiwan president had cancelled an entire foreign trip due to denial of airspace access, an apparent new Chinese strategy to curb the island's international ties.

Global Reactions

The United States, European Union and Britain all expressed concern at the time.

Flight Route Adjustments

Lai's return flight to Taipei in May, on the king's private A-340, took a route skirting airspace controlled by Mauritius and ​Madagascar, two of the nations Taiwan said were pressured by China to deny him airspace access.

Chinese Condemnation

In May, China condemned Eswatini's leaders for being "kept and fed" by Taiwan.

(Reporting by Yi-Chin Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Eswatini remains Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa and one of just 12 globally, maintaining formal ties since 1968, notably resisting China's overtures (en.wikipedia.org).
  • President Lai Ching‑te’s April trip to Eswatini was derailed when Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar revoked overflight rights under alleged Chinese coercion—the first such cancellation ever for a Taiwanese president (internazionale.it).
  • King Mswati reaffirmed support for Taiwan’s UN participation and mutual cooperation; Taiwan and Eswatini continue collaboration across sectors like agriculture, education and health (en.mofa.gov.tw).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Eswatini's king visit Taiwan in October?
King Mswati III visited Taiwan to strengthen the diplomatic relationship and attend Taiwan's national day celebrations.
How many countries maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan?
Only 12 small states, mostly in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Pacific regions, maintain official ties with Taiwan.
What challenges has Taiwan faced in maintaining international ties?
Taiwan has faced pressure from China, including blocked overflight permissions and diplomatic isolation efforts.
How did King Mswati III express his support for Taiwan internationally?
He stated Eswatini would continue to advocate for Taiwan's participation in international organizations like the United Nations.
What unusual step did President Lai Ching-te take on his May visit to Eswatini?
Lai used an 'arrive, then announce' approach for his trip, similar to visits to conflict zones.

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