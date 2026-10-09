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OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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OpenAI Terminates Three Researchers Over Sensitive Information Policy Violation

Details Surrounding the Dismissal of OpenAI Researchers

OpenAI's Official Statement and Investigation

Oct 9 (Reuters) - OpenAI fired three of its researchers last week after an investigation found they violated policies on handling sensitive information, the AI major said in a post on X on Friday.

Researchers' Response to Termination

OpenAI's statement comes after the dismissed researchers Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni published a letter outlining the circumstances of their termination, expressing concern over how it was handled. 

OpenAI's Position on the Breach

"Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what's outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment," OpenAI said. 

Context of the Policy Violation

Wang, Korbak, and Balesni said in their letter that they were not the source of a news article published on The Information last month about security concerns around OpenAI's latest AI model.

Impact on Company Culture and Employee Sentiment

Their abrupt firing could create uncertainty among remaining employees, hampering the culture that previously allowed researchers to raise safety concerns, they argued. 

OpenAI's Assurance on Safety Concerns

OpenAI asserted in its statement that the dismissal of the employees was not over raising safety concerns or speaking out. 

Commitment to Open Debate and Employee Protection

"Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions...We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns," it said. 

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI cited policy violations in handling sensitive information as cause for dismissal, stressing it wasn’t retaliatory for raising safety concerns
  • The three research staff dispute the claims, saying they acted within norms, were authorized for certain access, and deny leaking to media
  • Their public letter urges OpenAI to preserve model monitorability, support third‑party auditors, and reaffirm that raising safety issues remains safe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did OpenAI fire three researchers?
OpenAI fired the researchers for violating company policies on handling sensitive information after an internal investigation.
Who were the researchers dismissed by OpenAI?
The dismissed researchers were Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak, and Mikita Balesni.
Was the dismissal related to raising safety concerns?
No, OpenAI stated the terminations were not related to raising safety concerns or voicing criticism.
What concerns were raised after the researchers' dismissal?
Concerns were raised that the firings could hamper OpenAI's culture of openness around safety and research debates.
Did the researchers leak information to the media?
The dismissed researchers denied being the source of a news article about security concerns, as clarified in their letter.

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