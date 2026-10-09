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Finance

UK's SIG names finance chief Simon Kesterton as next CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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SIG Appoints Simon Kesterton as Next CEO as Part of Leadership Succession

Leadership Transition and Strategic Vision at SIG

Appointment Details and Timeline

Oct 9 (Reuters) - British building materials supplier SIG said on Friday finance chief Simon Kesterton will succeed Pim Vervaat as CEO on May 1, 2027, as part of a planned management succession.

Current and Future Roles

• Vervaat will remain chief executive until then before moving into the role of non-executive chair

Background of Simon Kesterton

• Kesterton, who previously served as CFO of construction and infrastructure firm Kier and packaging manufacturer RPC Group, joined SIG as CFO and executive director in May

Strategic Outlook: Vision 2030

Leadership Endorsement

• Chair Andrew Allner said Kesterton's commercial insight and strong financial discipline will help SIG deliver its Vision 2030 strategy as CEO

Financial Targets and Performance Goals

Profit and Cash Generation Objectives

• Vision 2030 includes a £50 million ($66.19 million) operating profit uplift by mid-2028 and at least £100 million of cash generation by end-2027, among other financial performance targets announced in August

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = £0.7555)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Simon Kesterton, currently CFO since May 1, 2026, brings over 20 years’ financial leadership experience across Kier and RPC Group, and also serves as NED and Audit Chair at Mpac Group (marketscreener.com)
  • Pim Vervaat will transition from CEO to non‑executive chair on May 1, 2027, ensuring planned succession and stability at SIG (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Vision 2030 outlines targets including a £50 million operating profit uplift by mid‑2028 and at least £100 million cash generation by end‑2027, alongside ambition for 3–5% operating margin and net debt/EBITDA under 3x (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has SIG appointed as its next CEO?
SIG has named finance chief Simon Kesterton as its next CEO, succeeding Pim Vervaat in May 2027.
When will Simon Kesterton take over as CEO of SIG?
Simon Kesterton will assume the CEO role on May 1, 2027, after Pim Vervaat steps down.
What is SIG's Vision 2030 strategy?
SIG’s Vision 2030 aims for a £50 million operating profit uplift by mid-2028 and at least £100 million cash generation by end-2027.
What roles did Simon Kesterton previously hold?
Simon Kesterton was CFO at Kier and RPC Group before joining SIG as CFO and executive director.
What position will Pim Vervaat move to after stepping down as CEO?
Pim Vervaat will move into the role of non-executive chair after serving as CEO.

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