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European majors' strong earnings growth expected to have continued in Q3 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European majors' strong earnings growth expected to have continued in Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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European Companies Driven by Energy Sector Expected to Post Strong Q3 Earnings

Overview of Q3 Earnings Expectations for European Companies

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Major European companies are expected to report substantially higher third-quarter earnings, the latest LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday, although the year-on-year growth should slightly temper from the previous quarter.

STOXX 600 Index Performance

Companies on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index are expected to report quarterly earnings ​growth of 21% on aggregate, mostly buoyed by the energy and basic materials sectors.

Comparison to Previous Forecasts

That is an improvement compared to last week's forecast for 19.4% growth and would mark the second-best quarterly profit growth in the past 14 quarters. Excluding the energy sector, the expected growth rate for STOXX 600 companies is a more modest 9.7%.

Revenue Growth Among Blue-Chip Companies

European blue-chip companies' revenues are seen increasing by 10.6% from a year ago, also above the average of the past couple of years.

Factors Driving Earnings Growth

Impact of Demand and Energy Costs

"Demand is strong enough to allow companies to pass on higher prices which leads to higher sales. At the same time, energy costs make up a smaller share of sales than headlines would suggest," a Deutsche Bank report said earlier this week.

Geopolitical Influences on the Energy Sector

European energy majors have been benefiting from the consequences of the US-Israeli war with Iran and from Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, which have sharply cut exports from some of the world's biggest producers of fossil fuels.

Expected Profit Growth for Energy Majors

They are now expected to post profit growth of 115.9% for the third quarter, according to the LSEG report.

Sector-Specific Earnings Outlook

Real Estate Sector Performance

Meanwhile, companies in the European real estate sector are seen delivering earnings 71.5% smaller than in the same period last year.

Key Companies to Watch Next Week

Next week, investors will be closely looking at results of chip equipment supplier ASML, Europe's most valuable listed company, and Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson to assess the tone of the earnings season.

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Analysts anticipate aggregate third‑quarter earnings for STOXX 600 to climb approximately 21% year‑on‑year, marking one of the strongest quarters in over three years; excluding energy, growth moderates to around 9.9%. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Revenue expectations are elevated at roughly 10.6% growth year‑on‑year, indicating robust sales momentum across sectors. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Energy sector remains the primary driver with expected earnings growth near 98.6%, while real estate faces a sharp contraction of about 71.4%. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected third-quarter earnings growth for European companies?
Major European companies on the STOXX 600 index are expected to report an aggregate Q3 earnings growth of 21%.
Which sectors are driving European earnings growth in Q3?
The energy and basic materials sectors are the main drivers of earnings growth for European companies in Q3.
How does third-quarter growth compare to last quarter?
Year-on-year growth is expected to temper slightly from the previous quarter but remains strong at 21%.
What is the expected profit growth for European energy majors?
European energy majors are expected to post profit growth of 115.9% for the third quarter.
Which companies' results are being closely watched this earnings season?
Investors are focused on the upcoming results of ASML and Ericsson for insights into the earnings season.

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