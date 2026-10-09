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European Commission picks 46 new strategic critical mineral projects - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European Commission picks 46 new strategic critical mineral projects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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European Commission Selects 46 New Critical Mineral Projects to Diversify Supply Chains

EU Efforts to Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chains

By Julia Payne

Commission's Selection and Objectives

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission has chosen 46 strategic raw material projects to benefit from faster permitting and help in bidding for public and private funding, as the bloc races to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China, it said on Friday.

Dependence on China and Geopolitical Implications

The EU, along with other major Western economies, is heavily dependent on China for critical minerals and components such as batteries and rare earths used in the defence, aerospace, automotive and renewable energy sectors.

Beijing has increasingly used those dependencies as a trade lever over the last two years, adding urgency to EU efforts to secure supplies and explore a joint stockpile of key raw materials.

Funding and Progress of Strategic Projects

Progress on the projects picked last year has been slow and some have struggled to move forward. The Commission said it had already mobilised more than €2 billion ($2.24 billion) in public funding, but developers warned in August that more projects could fail without urgent funding.

Targets and Scope of the Critical Raw Materials Act

The Commission hopes prioritising projects will help the bloc meet targets set out in its 2024 Critical Raw Materials Act, under which the EU aims to mine 10%, process 40% and recycle 25% of its annual needs by 2030.

Geographical Spread and Materials Covered

The projects are spread across 16 EU countries and cover 15 of the EU's list of 17 strategic raw materials including copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite, rare earths, magnesium and tungsten.

Investment and Notable Projects

"The 46 new projects are expected to require around €21.1 billion ($23.7 billion) in capital investment, mobilised from a combination of public and private sources," the Commission said.

Notable projects include the Zinnwald Lithium project in Germany, the Skouries mine in Greece, Arctial's planned aluminium smelter in Finland and the Viscaria copper project in Sweden, as well as projects backed by major European industrial groups including Umicore, Aurubis and Leonardo.

Funding Facilitation and Previous Initiatives

Strategic projects do not automatically receive EU funding. Instead, the Commission said it "facilitates access" to EU funding and helps connect project developers with lenders.

The latest set of projects follow 60 that were announced last year, including 13 outside the EU in countries such as Brazil, Greenland and Kazakhstan.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8918 euros)

(Reporting by Julia Payne. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • These 46 projects cover 15 of the EU’s 17 strategic raw materials and are expected to attract around €21.1 billion in combined public and private investment.
  • The designations provide faster permitting and improved access to funding via the Critical Raw Materials Act, which mandates the EU to extract 10%, process 40%, and recycle 25% of its annual strategic raw material needs by 2030.
  • Despite recent designations, earlier projects have faced delays; stakeholders warn continued project failures may occur without urgent additional funding and implementation support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new EU strategic critical mineral projects?
The European Commission has chosen 46 strategic critical mineral projects across 16 EU countries to benefit from faster permitting and help in bidding for funding.
Why is the EU focusing on critical mineral projects?
The EU aims to diversify its supply chains, reduce reliance on China, and secure essential raw materials for key sectors like defence, aerospace, and energy.
How much capital investment is required for these projects?
The 46 new projects are expected to require around €21.1 billion ($23.7 billion) in capital investment from both public and private sources.
Does being a strategic project guarantee EU funding?
Strategic projects do not automatically receive funding; the European Commission facilitates access and helps connect developers with potential lenders.
Which raw materials are targeted by these EU projects?
The projects cover 15 of the EU's 17 strategic raw materials, including copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite, rare earths, magnesium, and tungsten.

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