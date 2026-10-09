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Paramount to develop Cyberpunk 2077 film, lifting CD Projekt RED's shares - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paramount to develop Cyberpunk 2077 film, lifting CD Projekt RED's shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Paramount Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Film, Lifting CD Projekt RED’s Share Price

Paramount and CD Projekt RED Collaborate on Cyberpunk 2077 Film

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action film set in the universe of CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077" alongside producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, entertainment outlet Deadline reported on Thursday, which sent the Polish game developer's shares 3% higher in early Friday trading.

Official Statements and Reactions

CD Projekt RED’s Response

"We're excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise," Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO of CD Projekt RED, said in a post on social media platform X late on Thursday. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time."

  • CD Projekt RED told Reuters it had nothing to add beyond Nowakowski's post
  • Paramount did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Cyberpunk 2077 Franchise Performance

Sales Milestones

• Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 40 million copies as of July 3, with its "Phantom Liberty" expansion selling 15 million

Development Updates

• As of July 31, CD Projekt RED had 184 developers working on a sequel to the 2020 title, with no launch date announced yet

Market Impact and Analyst Insights

Share Price Movement

• Paramount's involvement should help sustain interest ahead of the next Cyberpunk instalment, Erste analyst Krzysztof Tkocz said

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak and Marta Maciag in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Paramount and Lorenzo di Bonaventura are collaborating with CD Projekt RED to develop a live‑action Cyberpunk 2077 film, renewing investor optimism.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 has exceeded 40 million copies sold as of July 3, 2026, with its Phantom Liberty expansion reaching at least 15 million units sold, underlining the franchise’s sustained popularity (gamedeveloper.com).
  • Erste analyst Krzysztof Tkocz notes that Paramount’s involvement should help maintain interest in the Cyberpunk universe leading into the upcoming sequel, enhancing CD Projekt’s growth outlook (stockanalysis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is developing the Cyberpunk 2077 film?
Paramount Pictures is developing the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 film with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
How did the news affect CD Projekt RED's shares?
The development news sent CD Projekt RED's shares up by 3% in early Friday trading.
How many copies has Cyberpunk 2077 sold?
Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 40 million copies as of July 3, with its 'Phantom Liberty' expansion selling 15 million.
Is CD Projekt RED working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel?
Yes, CD Projekt RED has 184 developers working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, but no launch date is announced yet.
What has Paramount's involvement meant for the franchise?
Paramount's involvement is expected to help sustain interest ahead of the next Cyberpunk installment.

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