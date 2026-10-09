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Finance

UK's Beauty Tech slips as CEO, CTO to trim stake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Beauty Tech Group Shares Drop 7% After CEO and CTO Announce Stake Sale

Key Details of the Beauty Tech Group Stake Sale

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's The Beauty Tech Group said on Friday that its CEO and chief technology officer will sell some of their stake in the at-home beauty device maker at a discount to last close, sending its shares down nearly 7%.  

Stake Sale Announcement

Here are some details:

Share Sale Breakdown

• CEO Laurence Newman, along with CTO Andrew Showman, will sell 750,000 shares each they own at 400 pence apiece, the company said in a statement

Pricing and Discount

• The selling price, set at no more than the price the firm bought back its shares last week in a reverse bookbuild, is at a 15% discount to Thursday's close

• The placing by shareholders is their first since the firm's IPO in October 2025

Market Reaction

• Shares were down 6.6% at 439 pence in early trade

• The directors have agreed not to sell further shares for a 90-day period from the date of completion

Ownership Changes

• The aggregate sale represents about 1.4% of its issued share capital

• Following the sale, Newman will hold about a 3.9% stake in the firm, while Showman will own 4.1% of it

• As per LSEG data, they currently own nearly 4.6% and 4.8% in The Beauty Tech Group, respectively

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • CEO Laurence Newman and CTO Andrew Showman each plan to place 750,000 shares at 400 pence, reflecting a ~15 % discount to the previous closing price (Oct 8) and dragging the stock down ~6.6 %.
  • This is the first share disposal by directors since the company's October 2025 IPO; post-sale their holdings will fall to ~3.9 % (Newman) and ~4.1 % (Showman), down from ~4.6 % and ~4.8 % respectively.
  • The company, a fast-growing at-home beauty‑tech player (brands: CurrentBody Skin, ZIIP Beauty, Tria Laser), listed on the LSE on October 3–8 2025 and has delivered robust H1 2026 results, including 44% revenue growth and strong margins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Beauty Tech Group's share price drop?
The share price dropped nearly 7% after the CEO and CTO announced a discounted share sale.
How many shares are being sold by the CEO and CTO?
CEO Laurence Newman and CTO Andrew Showman are each selling 750,000 shares.
At what price are the shares being sold?
The shares are being placed at 400 pence each, a 15% discount to the previous close.
What is the lock-up period for further share sales by the directors?
Directors have agreed not to sell further shares for a 90-day period from completion.
How much of the company's issued share capital does the sale represent?
The aggregate sale represents about 1.4% of Beauty Tech Group's issued share capital.

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