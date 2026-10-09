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German financial watchdog sets Deutsche Bank new deadlines over data systems - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German financial watchdog sets Deutsche Bank new deadlines over data systems

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance Banking compliance

Bafin Sets New Deadlines for Deutsche Bank Over Data System Deficiencies

Overview of Bafin's Action and Deutsche Bank's Response

Bafin's New Deadlines and Compliance Orders

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog Bafin said on Friday that it had set Deutsche Bank new deadlines to remedy deficiencies in data-processing systems used to monitor transactions for money laundering and terrorist financing.

Deutsche Bank's Commitment to Compliance

Deutsche Bank said it was committed to complying with the order, which the lender said related to previous orders in 2021 and 2023.

Background: Ongoing Compliance Issues

Germany's largest lender has over the years had a variety of compliance issues that it has been working to improve.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Writing by Friederike Heine, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin’s new deadlines reinforce earlier directives first expanded in April 2021 and later specified in a 2023 order to enhance Deutsche Bank’s transaction‑monitoring infrastructure. (annualreport.deutsche-bank.com)
  • The 2023 order targeted improvements in data-processing systems and included potential financial penalties for non‑compliance. (annualreport.deutsche-bank.com)
  • A Special Representative has been overseeing progress since 2018, with their mandate extended through October 30, 2024, to monitor implementation of the required measures. (annualreport.deutsche-bank.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bafin set new deadlines for Deutsche Bank?
Bafin set new deadlines due to deficiencies in Deutsche Bank's data systems used to monitor money laundering and terrorist financing.
What type of deficiencies did Bafin address?
The deficiencies relate to Deutsche Bank's data-processing systems for transaction monitoring and compliance.
Has Deutsche Bank faced similar orders before?
Yes, Deutsche Bank received related compliance orders from Bafin in 2021 and 2023.
How did Deutsche Bank respond to the new order?
Deutsche Bank stated it is committed to complying with Bafin's new deadlines and improving its systems.
What issues has Deutsche Bank worked to improve?
Deutsche Bank has worked to improve various compliance issues with a focus on transaction monitoring and regulatory requirements.

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