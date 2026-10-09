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Norse Atlantic lands lease deal with Pakistan's PIA - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Norse Atlantic lands lease deal with Pakistan's PIA

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Norse Atlantic to Lease Two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Pakistan's PIA from 2026

Key Details of the Norse Atlantic and PIA Lease Agreement

Background and Strategic Moves

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norse Atlantic Airways will lease two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), it said on Friday, in the latest move by the struggling Norwegian airline to shore up its finances.

The agreement helps Norse retain a key ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) contract after India's largest airline IndiGo in July said it would end its wet-lease arrangement with the Norwegian group.

Norse, faced with soaring jet fuel costs, has been reducing its exposure to low-cost transatlantic services and increasing its focus on ACMI, under which it leases aircraft and crews to other airlines for a fee.

Operational Timeline and Fleet Details

  • Flight operations for flag carrier PIA are scheduled to begin in November 2026
  • Norse operates a fleet of 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Financial and Strategic Implications

  • Norse said long-term ACMI agreements with major international airlines help shield the company from swings in passenger demand and fuel prices
  • The carrier added that it is in talks with other airlines about potential ACMI contracts
  • The low-cost carrier started a formal process for a possible sale or merger in July
Industry Context and Future Outlook

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Norse secures a two‑aircraft ACMI deal with PIA beginning November 2026, bolstering contracted revenue amid fuel‑price volatility and passenger demand uncertainty. (financialfilings.com)
  • This move helps offset the upcoming termination of IndiGo’s wet‑lease agreement and aligns with Norse’s increasing focus on long‑term ACMI operations for financial stability. (news.cision.com)
  • Meanwhile, Norse continues its formal strategic review—including potential sale, merger or partnership—supported by cost‑saving initiatives, rights issue proceeds, and secured financing to reinforce liquidity. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What aircraft is Norse Atlantic Airways leasing to Pakistan International Airlines?
Norse Atlantic Airways is leasing two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
When are flight operations for PIA expected to begin with these leased aircraft?
Flight operations for PIA with the leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners are scheduled to begin in November 2026.
What is the significance of the ACMI contract for Norse Atlantic?
The ACMI contract helps Norse Atlantic retain key partnerships and shields the company from fluctuations in passenger demand and fuel prices.
How has Norse Atlantic adjusted its business strategy recently?
Norse Atlantic has been increasing its focus on ACMI leasing while reducing low-cost transatlantic services to adapt to rising jet fuel costs.
How many Boeing 787 Dreamliners does Norse Atlantic operate?
Norse Atlantic operates a fleet of 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

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