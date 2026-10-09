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Finance

UK's Oxford Metrics warns about annual loss on entertainment industry spending cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Oxford Metrics Sees Annual Loss as Entertainment Industry Reduces Spending

Oxford Metrics Faces Financial Challenges Amid Industry Shifts

Oct 9 (Reuters) - British smart sensing tech firm Oxford Metrics warned about an annual loss on Friday, hit by spending cuts and studio consolidation across the film and TV industry and tighter research budgets, sending its shares 15% lower.       

Key Details on Oxford Metrics' Current Situation

Here are some more details:

Impact on Contracts and Demand

• Softer film, TV and gaming demand delayed major Vicon contracts, which help developers create digital characters and visual effects

Strategic Acquisition to Strengthen AI Capabilities

• The firm said it would buy AI motion-capture specialist Move AI for £525,000 ($694,732) to boost the division and expand its AI-powered motion-capture offering

About Move AI

• Move AI is a London-based developer of AI-powered technology for capturing and digitising human movement

Market Performance and Financial Outlook

• Robotics demand remains encouraging, while location-based entertainment and parts of Asia continue to hold up better than established markets

• Oxford Metrics expects annual adjusted operating loss between £0.5 million and £3.9 million, versus market expectations of a £3.0 million adjusted operating profit

Customer Base and Cost-Cutting Measures

• Oxford Metrics counts film studios, research institutions and industrial manufacturers as customers

• The company is accelerating its cost-cutting programme, including job cuts and the removal of lower-margin products

Share Price Reaction

• Shares plunged 14.6% to 29.8 pence as of 0712 GMT, hitting their lowest since March 2015

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Softer demand in film, TV and gaming delayed key Vicon contracts, hurting revenue and prompting a loss warning against prior expectations of a £3 m adjusted operating profit
  • Oxford Metrics acquired AI motion‑capture specialist Move AI for £525,000 (≈£725,000 incl. costs) to enhance its markerless capture capabilities and broaden applications across entertainment, robotics and biomechanics
  • The company is accelerating cost cuts—streamlining structure, cutting headcount and low‑margin products—and expects to save £1.5–2 m annually, while robotics and Asia markets remain more resilient

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Oxford Metrics warn about an annual loss?
Oxford Metrics is expecting an annual loss due to spending cuts and studio consolidation in the film and TV industry, as well as delayed Vicon contracts.
How did the market react to the Oxford Metrics announcement?
Shares of Oxford Metrics dropped 14.6% to 29.8 pence after the loss warning, reaching the lowest level since March 2015.
What steps is Oxford Metrics taking to address the loss?
The company is accelerating its cost-cutting programme, including job cuts and removing lower-margin products.
What is Oxford Metrics’ strategy to boost its motion-capture division?
Oxford Metrics is acquiring AI motion-capture specialist Move AI for £525,000 to expand its AI-powered offerings.
Which sectors are still performing well for Oxford Metrics?
Robotics demand and location-based entertainment, as well as parts of Asia, continue to perform better than established markets.

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