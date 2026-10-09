GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Upper Crust owner SSP flags lower annual operating profit as weak North America travel weighs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Upper Crust owner SSP flags lower annual operating profit as weak North America travel weighs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

SSP Group Forecasts Lower Profit as North America Travel Remains Subdued

SSP Group’s Financial Performance and Market Influences

Profit Forecast and Contributing Factors

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Upper Crust chain owner SSP Group on Friday forecast annual operating profit slightly below its previous expectations, as subdued summer travel in North America outweighed growth in the UK.

Impact of Global Events on Travel Demand

• The Middle East conflict and its impact on air travel demand have weighed on the company, which operates food and beverage outlets at airports

Updated Profit Expectations

• The company said it expects annual operating profit of about 230 million pounds ($304.34 million), slightly below its previous outlook

Revenue Growth and Regional Performance

UK Market Drives Revenue Increase

• The company, however, reported a 5% growth in revenue for the full year and 4% like-for-like growth in the fourth quarter, driven by strong summer trading in the UK

CEO’s Statement on Portfolio Strength

• "Despite the significant impact of the Middle East conflict on passenger volumes in APAC & EEME, the strength and diversification of our portfolio leaves us well-positioned to deliver group earnings per share for the year in line with current market expectations," CEO Patrick Coveney said

Shareholder Initiatives

Share Buyback Programme

• The company also launched a share buyback programme of up to £50 million

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • SSP has trimmed its full‑year operating profit forecast to approximately £230 million, citing subdued North American travel and geopolitical headwinds, notably the Middle East conflict. (webcasts.foodtravelexperts.com)
  • Full‑year group revenue rose about 5% year‑on‑year, with UK summer trading particularly strong and like‑for‑like sales growing ~4% in Q4. (investegate.info)
  • The £50 million share buyback initiative underscores management’s confidence and capital discipline amid short‑term headwinds. (webcasts.foodtravelexperts.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected annual operating profit for SSP Group?
SSP Group expects an annual operating profit of about 230 million pounds, slightly below its previous outlook.
Did SSP Group experience any revenue growth?
Yes, SSP Group reported a 5% growth in revenue for the full year and a 4% like-for-like growth in the fourth quarter, driven by strong summer trading in the UK.
How has the Middle East conflict affected SSP Group?
The Middle East conflict has significantly impacted passenger volumes in Asia-Pacific and EEME regions, negatively affecting SSP Group's operations.
What new financial initiative did SSP Group launch?
SSP Group launched a share buyback programme of up to £50 million.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Saint Laurent ends decade-long tenure of creative director Vaccarello, Kering says

Saint Laurent ends decade-long tenure of creative director Vaccarello, Kering says

Image for OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy 

OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy 

Image for German financial watchdog sets Deutsche Bank new deadlines over data systems

German financial watchdog sets Deutsche Bank new deadlines over data systems

Image for UK's CAA outlines Heathrow expansion oversight measures

UK's CAA outlines Heathrow expansion oversight measures

Image for Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 

Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 

Image for India's Aditya Birla unit seeks $1.5 billion in rupee loans to buy Shell arm Solenergi, bankers say

India's Aditya Birla unit seeks $1.5 billion in rupee loans to buy Shell arm Solenergi, bankers say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body
Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body
Image for Global watchdog urges authorities to close gaps in emergency funding for failing banks
Global watchdog urges authorities to close gaps in emergency funding for failing banks
Image for Ukraine fortifies its filling stations against Russian attacks
Ukraine fortifies its filling stations against Russian attacks
Image for Stocks meander as AI spending worries, elevated yields weigh
Stocks meander as AI spending worries, elevated yields weigh
Image for China to resume October fuel exports after holiday pause, sources say
China to resume October fuel exports after holiday pause, sources say
Image for Soaring freight rates threaten Asia's appetite for US crude
Soaring freight rates threaten Asia's appetite for US crude
Image for Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show
Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show
Image for China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 
China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 
Image for Glencore sees electrification trend driving strong uptake for Australia listing
Glencore sees electrification trend driving strong uptake for Australia listing
Image for Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns
Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns
Image for Morning Bid: Feeding the AI beast
Morning Bid: Feeding the AI beast
Image for Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026
Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026
View All Finance Posts