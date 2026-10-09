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Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Apple Reduces iPhone 18 Pro Orders Citing Weak Demand – Nikkei Asia

Apple Scales Back iPhone 18 Pro Production Amid Market Challenges

Supplier Notification and Production Adjustments

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Apple has told some of its suppliers to cut production of components for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

Market Response and Demand Factors

Implications for Suppliers and Apple’s Strategy

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple’s instruction to reduce iPhone 18 Pro orders stems from early preorder data showing 'lukewarm' consumer interest, particularly for higher-capacity models, prompting analysts like GF Securities to lower production projections to ~72 million units. (macrumors.com)
  • Supply-chain pressures—such as DRAM and memory shortages—compound the demand issue, slowing assembly and prompting Apple to adjust output expectations. (macrumors.com)
  • This move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy of prioritizing premium devices amid supply constraints; earlier reports indicate a shift to staggered launches, delaying the standard iPhone 18 to 2027 while focusing on high-end and foldable models. (m.economictimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Apple cut iPhone 18 Pro orders?
Apple cut iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand according to a Nikkei Asia report.
Which iPhone models are affected by the order cuts?
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are affected by the order reductions.
Who reported on Apple’s decision to cut iPhone 18 Pro orders?
The decision was reported by Nikkei Asia.
What impact does this have on Apple’s suppliers?
Apple has told some suppliers to cut production of iPhone 18 Pro component parts.

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