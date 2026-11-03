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Thomson Reuters posts higher third-quarter revenue, lifts forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thomson Reuters posts higher third-quarter revenue, lifts forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Thomson Reuters Sees Q3 Revenue Growth, Raises 2026 Forecast on AI Gains

Thomson Reuters Q3 Performance and AI-Driven Outlook

Revenue Growth Across Core Divisions

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters reported higher third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by recurring revenue in its big three divisions of legal, tax and accounting and corporates. 

The Toronto-based content and technology company raised its full-year 2026 organic revenue guidance to an increase of between 8.5% and 9.0%, up from about 8%. Organic revenue tracks sales from existing businesses on a constant currency basis.

"We are pleased with our third-quarter momentum, as revenue growth and margins came in ahead of our prior expectations," Thomson Reuters CEO Steve Hasker said in a statement.

The owner of Westlaw legal database, Reuters news agency and the Checkpoint tax and accounting service reported a 10% rise in third-quarter revenue to $1.83 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents. 

Impact of Divestitures and Product Demand

Thomson Reuters excluded financials from its global print division in its results, after completing the sale of a majority stake in the business during the quarter. 

"The results continue to show strong demand for Thomson Reuters' products, including Westlaw and CoCounsel, with no evidence to date of a slowdown from AI-native entrants," said Maher Yaghi, an analyst at Scotia Capital, in a research note.

AI Upgrades and Segment Performance

Revenue rose by double digits across the combined segments of legal, tax and accounting and corporates as a result of recurring revenue and new AI upgrades to CoCounsel Legal and CoCounsel Tax, Audit and Accounting, Thomson Reuters said.

Revenue at Reuters rose by 12%, boosted by a surge in licensing revenue from generative AI, with transaction revenue in the news division increasing by 56% to $44 million.  

In the legal division, AI spending and $22 million in severance costs pressured margins, which fell to 46.6% from 49%.

Thomson Reuters executives said they expected higher revenue from premium tier pricing for AI agentic products to offset AI spending in the legal division.

Customer Acquisition and Generative AI Adoption

Hasker said after publication of the results that Thomson Reuters was making progress in attracting new customers to its proprietary Thomson AI model and expected to announce Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as a new customer on Tuesday.

"It will be the first of many," Hasker said in an interview, with reference to the big US law firms.

Thomson Reuters Chief Financial Officer Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. said in an interview that about 34% of the company's underlying contract value, which breaks down a contract's total value, relied on generative AI in the third quarter, up from 32% in the second quarter and 24% last year.

Market Reaction and Reporting Details

Thomson Reuters shares have fallen 6.3% this year, compared with a 10% rise in the S&P 500, as of Monday.  

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Aditya Soni in Bangalore; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenue rose 10% year‑over‑year to $1.83 billion, with organic revenue also up 10%, driven by strong demand in its “Big 3” segments (Legal, Corporates, Tax/Audit & Accounting)
  • Thomson Reuters raised its full‑year 2026 organic revenue growth guidance to 8.5–9.0%, up from about 8%, and maintained strong adjusted EBITDA margin expectations around 39%
  • AI continues to fuel growth, particularly through Westlaw, CoCounsel Legal, CoCounsel Tax/Audit & Accounting, and surging generative AI licensing revenue in Reuters segment, while Global Print has been spun off

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Thomson Reuters' third-quarter revenue increase?
Thomson Reuters' third-quarter revenue rose by 10% to $1.83 billion.
What divisions drove revenue growth for Thomson Reuters?
Recurring revenue in the legal, tax and accounting, and corporates divisions drove the growth.
How did AI technology impact Thomson Reuters' financial performance?
New AI upgrades and increased demand for AI-powered products contributed to revenue growth, especially in the legal and news divisions.
How did Reuters' news division perform in the third quarter?
Revenue at Reuters rose by 12%, with licensing revenue from generative AI boosting overall results.

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