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European cities could cut EV grid bill by 40% with smart charging, study says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European cities could cut EV grid bill by 40% with smart charging, study says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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European Cities May Reduce EV Grid Investment by 40% with Smart Charging

Smart Charging and Investment Needs for European Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

By Philip Blenkinsop

Investment Projections for EV Charging Infrastructure

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Europe's cities need almost €25 billion ($27.94 billion) of investment in charging infrastructure to cater for the growth of electric vehicles by 2030 but could cut the bill by 40% through smart charging, according to a study released on Tuesday. 

Growth of Electric Vehicles and Grid Demands

The study conducted by Siemens forecasts the number of EVs will grow on average by 3.8 times in 64 cities analysed across the 27 EU countries, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, leading to a €24.7 billion bill for electricity distribution grid investment.

Role of Smart Charging in Cost Reduction

The study said that smart meters to allow charging when existing electricity demand is the lowest, such as in the middle of the night, could ultimately cut the overall investment bill by €10.6 billion.

Policy Proposals and Consumer Impact

The paper said that a European Commission proposal to promote predictable and cheaper off-peak prices across the bloc could help consumers shift.

Regional Investment Needs and Growth Patterns

The study for European EV charging industry association ChargeUp, auto manufacturers group ACEA and partnering group EIT Urban Mobility found that the greatest investment need was for low-voltage grid investments, allowing slower charging such as at homes or workplaces.

Country-Specific Investment Requirements

The investment requirement would also be highest in Germany, followed by countries already with significant EV fleets, namely Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands. EV uptake would grow fastest in eastern Europe, the study said, but from a lower base.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • By 2030, battery‑electric vehicles in 64 European cities are projected to grow roughly 3.8×, necessitating about €24.7 billion in electricity distribution grid investment. citeturn111599search0turn111599search3
  • Implementing EV load management (smart charging) could reduce the grid investment requirement to €14.1 billion, avoiding €10.6 billion—roughly a 43% savings. citeturn111599search0turn111599search2
  • Low‑voltage networks—primarily serving home and workplace charging—account for nearly 78% of needed reinforcement, highlighting the importance of targeting smart solutions there. citeturn111599search0turn111599search2
  • EU policy supports measures like smart meters, time‑of‑use and hybrid tariffs to incentivize off‑peak charging, helping align consumer behavior with grid capacity. citeturn111599search5turn111599search16
  • Beyond smart charging, the broader EU charging infrastructure agenda includes an estimated €280 billion investment by 2030 for public/private chargers, grid upgrades, and renewables, underscoring the scale of the transition. citeturn111599search4turn111599search14

Frequently Asked Questions

How much investment is needed for EV charging infrastructure in European cities by 2030?
European cities need almost €25 billion for charging infrastructure by 2030 to meet EV growth demands according to the study.
How can smart charging reduce the EV grid investment bill?
Smart charging, such as using meters to charge during times of low electricity demand, could cut the investment bill by 40% or €10.6 billion.
Which European countries have the highest investment requirements for EV grid upgrades?
Germany leads with the highest investment needs, followed by Norway, Belgium, and the Netherlands due to their significant EV fleets.
Where is the fastest EV uptake expected according to the study?
The fastest uptake of electric vehicles is expected in eastern Europe, but starting from a lower base.

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