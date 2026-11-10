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Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets Climate security

Lithuania Eyes Gas-Powered Plants for Grid Security Despite Climate Neutrality Goals

Lithuania’s Power Grid Strategy and Security Measures

By Andrius Sytas

Decentralising the Electricity System

VILNIUS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lithuania's plan to build 10 new power plants to decentralise its electricity system is expected to cost €880 million ($988 million) and will likely rely on gas, its power grid CEO told Reuters, despite its goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

The NATO member state on Tuesday announced a project to divide its network into seven self-sufficient grid zones modelled on Ukraine's wartime electricity system, allowing unaffected regions to continue operating if power is disrupted elsewhere.

Risks to the Centralised Power Grid

Sabotage, cyberattacks or extreme weather could all push Lithuania's now-centralised power grid into a prolonged blackout if key nodes are taken out, Litgrid CEO Andrius Semeskevicius said.

Requirements for New Power Plants

Lithuania, which borders both Russia and Belarus, will demand that new plants be able to start within 30 minutes, offer flexible amounts of power, and run for two weeks without interruption in an emergency, ruling out renewables.

"You see the increasing threats, geopolitical threats... We have two unfriendly neighbours. We are surrounded by them," Semeskevicius said.

"You always think, what will we do if our network is attacked and we are not able to stop the cyberattack?"

Private Investment and Emergency Capacity

Private investors are to build 10 power plants totalling 800 megawatts across the country, which are free to sell electricity into the market while receiving separate payments for emergency standby capacity from Litgrid.

Lithuania’s Climate Neutrality Goals

Energy Strategy for 2050

LITHUANIA TARGETS CLIMATE NEUTRALITY BY 2050

Lithuania's 2024 energy strategy called for becoming climate-neutral by 2050, growing its renewables capacity to 10.3 gigawatts by 2030. But, said Semeskevicius, "it is reality that renewables in our region cannot fulfil all the demand".

Challenges for Renewable Energy

The plants are intended to provide power during periods of little wind or sun, which can last days or even weeks in northern Europe.

"You need to cover those hours, days, sometimes weeks," he said. "You cannot provide energy for a week from a battery."

Grid Security Initiatives

The new push for grid security is a continuation of efforts against drone attacks such as covering key energy infrastructure with concrete, or planning for a fortified key substation near Russia.

Gas as the Preferred Technology

Gas is "the obvious technology" for the new power plants, Semeskevicius said, although the tenders will not call for a specific technology.

"It's the most mature technology, easily available... investors are not willing to experiment on large scale," he said. "But again, it is up to the market to decide."

Impact on National Gas Consumption

Semeskevicius said national gas consumption would probably not change significantly because the new units would replace older, less efficient gas-fired plants.

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithuania will spend roughly €880 million for 10 new power plants (800 MW) to decentralise its electricity grid into seven autonomous zones, enhancing resilience to sabotage, cyberattacks, and extreme weather.
  • Despite a national strategy aiming for climate neutrality by 2050 and 10.3 GW of renewables capacity by 2030, region‑wide intermittency of wind and solar means renewables alone can’t guarantee supply in crisis situations.
  • The new plants must offer start‑up within 30 minutes, flexible output, and at least two weeks of continuous operation—specifications making gas the most mature, reliable fallback even though tenders are technology‑neutral.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lithuania building new gas-backed power plants?
Lithuania is building new gas-backed power plants to decentralise its electricity system and improve grid security against risks like sabotage, cyberattacks, and extreme weather.
How much will Lithuania's new power plants cost?
The project is expected to cost €880 million ($988 million) for 10 new power plants.
Will the new power plants in Lithuania affect its carbon neutrality goals?
Yes, the reliance on gas may challenge Lithuania's aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, as renewables are not considered suitable for emergency power needs.
What requirements will the new Lithuanian power plants need to meet?
They must start within 30 minutes, offer flexible output, and run for two weeks in emergencies, which excludes renewables as a viable option.
Is Lithuania increasing its overall gas consumption with the new power plants?
No, national gas consumption is expected to remain stable since the new plants will replace older, less efficient gas-fired plants.

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