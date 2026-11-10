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Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Amazon and Google Could See $411 Billion Windfall from Anthropic IPO

Anthropic IPO: Investment Stakes and Funding Details

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon and Google's stakes in Anthropic could be worth a combined $411 billion if the AI company prices its initial public offering at the top of its proposed range, according to Reuters calculations based on a filing.

The figures show how much early bets by the two cloud giants have grown. They have put money into Anthropic while also selling it the computing power it needs to build its AI models.

Investment Breakdown: Amazon and Google

Here is what each company put in and what it could be worth:

Amazon's Investment

Investor What they Amount Value at

bought invested $78/shr

Amazon Loans $18.0 bln $271.8

(2023–25) and bln

shares (April,

May 2026)

Google's Investment

Google Loans $33.3 bln $139 bln

(2023–25),

shares (March,

May 2026) and

private

placement

Value of Private Funding Rounds

Funding Rounds Overview

VALUE OF PRIVATE FUNDING ROUNDS JUMPS

Round When Amount Value at

raised $78/shr

Series A-Funding

Series A Early round $0.13 bln $37.9 bln

Series B-Funding

Series B Early round $0.98 bln $68.2 bln

Series C-Funding

Series C 2023 $0.45 bln $31.0 bln

Series D-Funding

Series D 2024 $1.32 bln $36.7 bln

Series E-1 Funding

Series E-1 Early 2025 $3.57 bln $49.6 bln

Series F-1 Funding

Series F-1 Aug–Sep $13.0 bln $71.9 bln

2025

Series G-1 Funding

Series G-1 Jan–Feb $23.5 bln $70.6 bln

2026

Series G-2 Funding

Series G-2 Q1 2026 $6.7 bln $20.3 bln

(other

buyers)

Series H Funding

Series H May–Jun $65.2 bln $86.4 bln

2026

Private Placement at IPO

PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT IPO

Investor Amount Stake from Other ties

this purchase disclosed in the

at $78/shr filing

Key Investors

Google

Google $10.0 bln 0.98% Counts toward

Google's existing

2026 funding deal

Nvidia

Nvidia $10.0 bln 0.98% None disclosed

AMD

AMD $2.5 bln 0.25% Counts toward

AMD's $5 bln

stock-purchase

pledge; up to

$2.5 bln more

tied to chip

deliveries

Broadcom

Broadcom $1.0 bln 0.10% Can lend up to

$42 bln to fund

data-center

leases

Microsoft

Microsoft $1.0 bln 0.10% Anthropic has

committed to

spend at least

$47.2 bln on

Microsoft

computing through

2033

Micron

Micron $1.0 bln 0.10% None disclosed

TSMC

TSMC $0.5 bln 0.05% None disclosed

Total

Total $26.0 bln 2.55%

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon and Google together could see ~ $411 billion in value if Anthropic prices its IPO at the high end ($78/share), reflecting significant return on early loans and equity stakes.
  • Anthropic relies heavily on its investors not only for capital but also for compute infrastructure—committing hundreds of billions in long-term non‑cancelable spending to Amazon, Google, and others.
  • The IPO also includes a $26 billion private placement to major tech firms, deepening commercial ties and aligning investor interests as Anthropic moves toward a potential $1–2 trillion valuation.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could Amazon and Google’s stakes in Anthropic be worth after the IPO?
Their combined stakes could be valued at $411 billion if Anthropic prices its IPO at the top of the range.
What did Amazon and Google invest in Anthropic?
Amazon invested $18 billion and Google $33.3 billion in loans and shares for Anthropic.
How has the value of Anthropic’s private funding rounds changed?
The value jumped significantly, with rounds reaching up to $86.4 billion in 2026.
Which other tech companies have invested in Anthropic's IPO private placement?
Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Microsoft, Micron, and TSMC are among the investors listed.
What are Amazon and Google’s additional ties to Anthropic?
Besides investing, the companies supply Anthropic with cloud computing power for its AI models.

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