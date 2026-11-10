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UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Britain Probes Leak of Bank Tax Rise Before Budget Statement

Government Investigation into Bank Tax Leak

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's government is investigating how details of a bank tax rise were reported in the media before finance minister John Healey announced them in his budget last month, according to a letter published by a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Media Reports and Market Impact

Hours before Healey's October 28 budget, Bloomberg reported that it would contain a temporary bank tax increase of less than 8%, lower than lenders had feared, sending bank shares rallying.

Official Response and Internal Briefings

In a letter to parliament's Treasury Committee, the finance ministry's top civil servant James Bowler said he had been assured that no banks, their representatives, or trade bodies were briefed on the changes before Healey's statement.

Widening Circle of Knowledge

However, he said there was a "necessary widening" of the circle of knowledge within government immediately before the delivery of a budget.

Parliamentary Committee's Reaction

Lawmaker Meg Hillier, chair of the Treasury Committee, said she suspected the inquiry would find no evidence of a breach.

Concerns Over Investigation Outcomes

"We cannot continue to accept this doom-loop of dead-end investigations in which everybody in the Treasury throws their hands up in despair, but nobody is ever found to have done anything wrong," Hillier said.

Future Steps

She said she would push for answers when Healey appears before the committee on Wednesday.

Context of Previous Leaks

The leak inquiry represents a setback for Healey, who has sought to tighten Treasury security since last year's budget, when the budget watchdog's forecasts were accessible before then-finance minister Rachel Reeves began speaking, as Reuters first reported.

Other Unresolved Leak Investigations

A separate inquiry into a Financial Times report two weeks before that budget that Reeves had dropped plans to hike income tax failed to identify a source.

Nor was a source identified after an inquiry into how the Sun newspaper correctly reported an expansion of the Bank of England's bond-buying programme before its announcement in November 2020.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Sarah Young and Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Bloomberg accurately reported a temporary bank tax rise—from 3% to 6% for 15 months—before the budget, prompting bank share rallies (committees.parliament.uk)
  • Treasury Permanent Secretary James Bowler says no banks or trade bodies were informed beforehand, despite a necessary internal expansion of knowledge (committees.parliament.uk)
  • Treasury Committee chair Meg Hillier calls the inquiry a likely ‘dead‑end’, pledging scrutiny when Healey appears, after previous leak probes found no wrongdoing (committees.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK government investigating the bank tax budget leak?
The government is investigating how details of a bank tax rise were reported by the media before the official budget announcement by finance minister John Healey.
What details were leaked before the UK budget announcement?
Media reported a temporary bank tax increase of less than 8%, which was confirmed in the budget, causing bank shares to rally.
Did the finance ministry brief banks about the tax changes before the announcement?
The finance ministry's top civil servant stated no banks, representatives, or trade bodies were briefed prior to the budget announcement.
What actions is the Treasury Committee taking regarding the leak?
The Treasury Committee, chaired by Meg Hillier, is seeking answers and plans to question finance minister John Healey about the leak.
Have previous leakage inquiries in the UK Treasury identified sources?
No source was identified in previous inquiries related to budget leaks or the Bank of England's bond-buying programme expansion.

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