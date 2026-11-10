GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany's Helsing to unveil AI-based military software as a rival to Palantir - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany's Helsing to unveil AI-based military software as a rival to Palantir

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Defence technology

Germany’s Helsing Launches AI-Powered Military Software Competing With Palantir

European Defense Firms Challenge US Dominance in Military AI

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German defence firm Helsing will present new artificial intelligence-based military targeting software on Wednesday, seeking to benefit from growing concerns among European governments about relying on US companies such as Palantir.

Growing Concerns Over US Dependence

After President Donald Trump's repeated threats to quit NATO, concerns over dependence on Washington and data sovereignty have fuelled resistance against US data analytics and defence software firm Palantir in parts of Europe.

Palantir’s Maven Smart System

The company makes the best-known military AI system of its kind, the Maven Smart System, which has been deployed by the US, NATO commands and several NATO members.

Helsing’s European Alternative

In the invitation to the Berlin presentation of its system, Helsing said it was "crucial that we be able to conduct precise reconnaissance, make the right decisions in the face of uncertainty, and act with precision on the battlefield, with autonomy and without dependencies: from Europe and for Europe".

The Role of AI in Modern Warfare

The war in Ukraine has shown the value of AI tools in dramatically speeding up battlefield decision-making by rapidly processing and interpreting vast streams of data generated by drones, satellites and other sensors.

Palantir’s Position on Operational Control

Customer Autonomy and Control

PALANTIR INSISTS CUSTOMERS ARE IN FULL CONTROL

Palantir has insisted its customers are in full operational ‌control of the software that they buy from the company and that it does not have a "kill switch" to deactivate it remotely.

Recent Incidents Raising Concerns

Starlink Speed Restrictions in Ukraine

Concerns over dependence on the US were exacerbated last month after speed restrictions for Ukraine's Starlink terminals hampered Kyiv's efforts to intercept Russian drones and forced some operations to be cancelled.

Anthropic AI Model Ban

In June, the Trump administration moved to block non-US residents from Anthropic's most advanced models, Mythos and Fable, on national security grounds, prompting the AI company to abruptly suspend access to the models globally.

The ban was lifted later the same month, but European lawmakers still warn the episode showed that the US holds a "kill switch" over essential technologies that it is more than willing to use.

Germany’s Path Forward

The German military has made clear that, for now at least, it will not buy Palantir's Maven for its forces. The country is aiming to deploy its own AI-powered system from 2027, with full implementation expected in 2028.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Helsing’s new AI targeting tool is pitched as a Europe‑for‑Europe autonomous solution, addressing data‑sovereignty worries.
  • Palantir’s Maven Smart System—a widely deployed NATO command‑and‑control AI tool—faces growing resistance in Europe due to reliance on US providers.
  • European nations are accelerating development of domestic AI C2 systems (e.g. France’s Arcadia) and investing in sovereign cloud and defence AI efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new AI-based military software from Germany's Helsing?
Helsing will present an artificial intelligence-based military targeting software, aimed at providing a European alternative to US-developed systems.
Why are European governments seeking alternatives to US firms like Palantir?
Concerns over reliance on US technology, data sovereignty, and past threats to NATO have led European governments to pursue local solutions.
How does the war in Ukraine demonstrate the value of military AI tools?
AI tools have shown their ability to quickly process and interpret battlefield data, enabling faster and more informed military decision-making.
Has the German military decided to use Palantir’s Maven software?
No, the German military has indicated it will not buy Palantir’s Maven, instead planning to deploy its own AI-powered system from 2027.
What concerns exist regarding US 'kill switches' on critical technologies?
European lawmakers worry that incidents like the temporary Anthropic ban show the US can restrict access to key technologies for national security.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tight stocks drive premium for near-term LME aluminium to five-month high

Tight stocks drive premium for near-term LME aluminium to five-month high

Image for Chipmakers warn AI demand is creating bottlenecks in automotive supply chain

Chipmakers warn AI demand is creating bottlenecks in automotive supply chain

Image for Banks seek to rein in soaring AI agent costs, McKinsey says

Banks seek to rein in soaring AI agent costs, McKinsey says

Image for First global airline emissions scheme faces 'a litmus test' as credits run short

First global airline emissions scheme faces 'a litmus test' as credits run short

Image for Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO bid sets up high-stakes test for AI market

Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO bid sets up high-stakes test for AI market

Image for Exclusive-Recent Ukrainian attacks have reduced Russia's oil processing capacity by 30%, sources say

Exclusive-Recent Ukrainian attacks have reduced Russia's oil processing capacity by 30%, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BoE's Lombardelli sees risk that persistent inflation will crystallise
BoE's Lombardelli sees risk that persistent inflation will crystallise
Image for Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar
Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar
Image for UAE selling Saudi oil from supertanker attacked in Gulf
UAE selling Saudi oil from supertanker attacked in Gulf
Image for Italy's Banca Generali posts 22% jump in nine-month profit
Italy's Banca Generali posts 22% jump in nine-month profit
Image for Supply chain snags hit production at three BMW plants
Supply chain snags hit production at three BMW plants
Image for Former Schroders executive tapped to lead C&A-owner Cofra
Former Schroders executive tapped to lead C&A-owner Cofra
Image for Nvidia CEO's affair with alleged spy aided $7.5 billion in China chip shipments, Information reports
Nvidia CEO's affair with alleged spy aided $7.5 billion in China chip shipments, Information reports
Image for Analysis-Nvidia's clubby board faces a sticky 'honey pot' test
Analysis-Nvidia's clubby board faces a sticky 'honey pot' test
Image for London's FTSE 100 rises as financials, defence offset energy weakness
London's FTSE 100 rises as financials, defence offset energy weakness
Image for UK aviation regulator clears Amazon for expanded drone delivery
UK aviation regulator clears Amazon for expanded drone delivery
Image for Tesla Cybertruck is EV pickup market's latest casualty
Tesla Cybertruck is EV pickup market's latest casualty
Image for Anthropic eyes $1.4 trillion IPO valuation in test of Wall Street's AI fervor
Anthropic eyes $1.4 trillion IPO valuation in test of Wall Street's AI fervor
View All Finance Posts