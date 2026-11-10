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Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Boeing Jet Deliveries Drop 14% in October While Orders Surge to Historic Level

October Jet Deliveries and Order Performance Overview

By Dan Catchpole

SEATTLE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Boeing said on Tuesday it delivered 49 jets in October, down from 57 the previous month and 53 a year earlier.

Historic Surge in Boeing Orders

However, Boeing had its strongest October for orders minus cancellations since 1997, booking 165 new orders with no cancellations. Most of those came from lessor Avolon's order for 140 737 MAX jets. 

Breakdown of Jet Deliveries

  • Boeing delivered 32 737 MAX jets in October, down from 43 in September, with CEO Kelly Ortberg saying last month that it would miss its 737 delivery target of about 500 jets this year.
  • Deliveries also included 11 787 Dreamliners, two 777 freighters and three 767s, including one for Boeing Defense's KC-46 tanker program.
Production Constraints and Future Outlook
  • The lower deliveries come as Boeing works to raise 737 production to 47 jets a month, a rate Ortberg said the company would reach in early 2027.
  • Wing production for 737 jets remains a constraint, and a supplier dispute has stalled wing production for 777 freighters and 767s.

Comparison with Airbus and Other Highlights

  • Through October, the US planemaker has delivered 524 jets, up about 6% from 493 a year earlier, well behind European rival Airbus, which delivered 621 in the first 10 months of the year.
  • Air New Zealand took delivery of two 787s despite still waiting for certification by European regulators of its economy-class Skyrest sleep pods, according to the airline and news reports.
Details of October Orders
  • Of the October orders, 150 were for 737 MAX jets: 140 for Avolon, six for Allegiant Air and four for unidentified customers. The other 15 were 787s for unidentified customers.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • October deliveries dipped from 57 in September and 53 a year earlier, marking a 14 % drop to 49 jets delivered.
  • Despite delivery softness, Boeing secured its strongest October orders-minus-cancellations since 1997, led by Avolon’s record 140‑unit 737 MAX‑10 order.
  • Boeing continues ramping up 737 production to 47 jet‑per‑month by early 2027, while 2026 year‑to‑date deliveries lag Airbus (524 vs. 621 through October).

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jets did Boeing deliver in October?
Boeing delivered 49 jets in October, down from 57 in September and 53 a year earlier.
Which Boeing model had the majority of orders in October?
The Boeing 737 MAX had the majority of orders, with 150 out of 165 total orders in October.
Who placed the largest aircraft order with Boeing in October?
Avolon placed the largest order, purchasing 140 Boeing 737 MAX jets.
How does Boeing's jet delivery performance compare to Airbus?
Through October, Boeing delivered 524 jets while Airbus delivered 621 jets in the same period.
What production challenges is Boeing currently facing?
Boeing faces constraints in 737 wing production and supplier disputes affecting 777 and 767 wings.

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