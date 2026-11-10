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Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Sterling Falls as Hawkish Fed and Strong US Data Boost Dollar Outlook

By Sophie Kiderlin and Javi West Larrañaga

Market Reactions to US and UK Economic Developments

Sterling and Dollar Movements

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The pound nudged lower against the dollar on Tuesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and US inflation data supported the greenback.

Sterling was last down 0.3% at $1.3395, having risen close to 0.7% in the previous session when reduced AI and Mideast worries alongside a drop in oil prices weighed on demand for the dollar and investors turned slightly more risk-on.

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday after Waller argued for more rate hikes and data showed that US consumer prices increased more than expected in October.

Sterling vs. Euro Performance

The pound was at 83.51 pence per euro, a touch lower on the day as it eased slightly from last week's 20-month high, hit after the Bank of England raised interest rates. The pound had been strengthening against the common currency for some time, and was still close to the recent highs despite its small dip.

Analyst Insights on Euro and Sterling

"The speculative market is heavily short euro, so any kind of relief, good news like I say, with energy prices coming down, that does increase the risk of the potential for some of those short positions to be lightened up and that could help the euro to recover some lost ground in the near term," Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG, said. 

UK Economic Outlook and GDP Expectations

On the domestic side, investors will be watching for Britain's latest gross domestic product data, due on Thursday. A Reuters survey of economists forecasts 0.7% quarter-on-quarter growth in the third quarter, which would be a pick-up from the previous period.

Market Sentiment and Growth Prospects

"The market definitely over the last month has taken a more bullish view on the pound on the back of building optimism over kind of more sustained pickup in growth in the UK this year," Hardman said, noting that the GDP print is expected to confirm positive momentum. 

Potential Risks to Sterling

"I don't see the GDP data really significantly altering the pound's performance unless there was a big kind of downside surprise, which I think appears unlikely given we've obviously had a lot of the monthly activity data released already," he said.

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin in London and Javi West Larranaga in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Fed Governor Waller backed a 25 bp rate hike in December—and a possible 50 bp move if core CPI comes in at or above 0.3%—boosting the dollar. (sa.marketscreener.com)
  • October US consumer prices rose more than expected, reinforcing inflation pressures and fueling expectations for further tightening. Reuters economists expect core CPI to increase about 0.2% month‑on‑month. (kiplinger.com)
  • Sterling slipped despite recent strength, with the pound at 83.51 pence per euro. Markets now await UK Q3 GDP on Nov 12, with forecasts at +0.7%, which could support the pound if confirmed. (uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling fall against the US dollar?
Sterling slipped as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish comments and higher-than-expected US inflation data strengthened the dollar.
How did the pound perform against the euro?
The pound eased slightly from a 20-month high against the euro but remained close to recent highs.
What could influence the pound's performance this week?
Britain's upcoming gross domestic product (GDP) data is likely to impact the pound, with economists forecasting a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.7%.
What is supporting the bullish view on the pound?
Optimism over sustained UK growth and positive momentum are supporting a more bullish view on sterling.
Would a GDP surprise impact sterling?
A significant downside surprise in GDP might affect the pound, but this is considered unlikely given recent activity data.

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