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Finance

Milan prosecutors ask to drop case against mayor and real estate magnate in planning probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Real estate Markets Urban Planning

Milan Prosecutors Move to Drop Planning Probe Against Mayor and Real Estate Developer

Overview of the Milan Urban Planning Investigation

Background of the Case

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have asked a judge to drop a case against Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, property developer Manfredi Catella, architect Stefano Boeri and 13 other people investigated over alleged irregularities in the approval of building projects.

The investigation, which, besides Sala and Coima SGR founder Catella, also involved former urban planning councillor Giancarlo Tancredi among others, alleged offences including corruption, undue influence and false statements. Sala and Boeri were not investigated for corruption.

Prosecutors' Findings and Legal Reasoning

Evidence and Judicial Recommendations

In a 19-page filing reviewed by Reuters, Milan prosecutors said the evidence gathered during the investigation did not support a "reasonable prospect of conviction" for any of the 16 suspects and therefore they recommended dropping the case.

Legal Precedents and Court Rulings

Prosecutors said Italy's highest court had ruled that conflicts of interest, failures by public officials to recuse themselves, professional and business ties between officials and property developers, and irregularities in planning procedures were not sufficient in themselves to prove a corrupt quid pro quo between benefits received and the exercise of public functions.

It will now be up to a judge to decide whether to accept the prosecutors' request and close the case or order further investigations.

Context: Milan's Real Estate Boom and Investigations

Growth of the Property Market

According to court documents, Milan prosecutors had previously argued that investigations into some of the largest redevelopment projects in Italy's financial capital had uncovered a system aimed at facilitating the issuance of unlawful building permits and enabling highly speculative real estate transactions.

Milan's property market began booming in 2015, when the Expo world fair helped to transform the city into a magnet for developers and investors from Italy and abroad, reshaping its skyline.

Public Concerns and Ongoing Scrutiny

However, complaints from local residents over a sharp increase in high-rise developments triggered a series of investigations into alleged abuses in the approval of building permits, bringing much of the city's construction sector to a standstill.

Current Status of Related Trials

While prosecutors have now moved to drop the strand of the investigation centred on alleged corruption, several trials relating to suspected building and planning violations are still under way. 

Other Preliminary Investigations

Other investigations into alleged breaches of urban planning rules also remain at a preliminary stage.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutors concluded that conflicts of interest, procedural anomalies, and professional ties—even if significant—do not prove corrupt quid pro quo, aligning with Italy’s Supreme Court standards (milano.repubblica.it).
  • The request follows a broader 2025 investigation that included six arrests and implicated dozens, but subsequent judicial reviews and the Court of Cassation found evidence inadequate for conviction (uk.lapresse.it).
  • While this strand may be dropped, related trials on alleged planning and building violations continue, and further inquiries into urban‐planning rule breaches remain at early stages (milano.repubblica.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Milan prosecutors request dropping the planning probe?
Prosecutors found that evidence did not support a reasonable prospect of conviction for the 16 suspects involved.
Who were investigated in the Milan planning probe?
The investigation involved Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, Manfredi Catella, Stefano Boeri, and former councillor Giancarlo Tancredi, among others.
Are there still ongoing investigations in Milan's real estate sector?
Yes, other trials and preliminary investigations into suspected building and planning violations are still under way.
What impact did the investigations have on Milan's property market?
The investigations brought much of Milan's construction sector to a standstill due to complaints and scrutiny of high-rise developments.

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