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HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Corporate Moves

HSBC to Relocate London Headquarters to Panorama St Paul's by 2027

HSBC's Move from Canary Wharf to Central London

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - HSBC will open its new global headquarters in London in March or April next year, a senior executive at the lender said, as Europe's biggest bank shifts from its tower in the Canary Wharf financial district to new offices in the centre of the city next to St Paul's Cathedral.

Details of the New Panorama St Paul's Headquarters

• The renovated office, which HSBC is dubbing Panorama St Paul's, will house some 4,600 of the bank's 11,000 London-based staff, Group Chief Operating Officer Suzy White said

Refurbishment and Building History

• HSBC has been refurbishing the building, which formerly housed telecoms firm BT, since 2025

Leadership and Office Arrangements

CEO Office Changes

• Global CEO Georges Elhedery will return to having his own office after previous CEO Noel Quinn scrapped private offices for senior management in 2021

HSBC's Continued Presence in London

Canary Wharf Operations

• The bank will retain a presence in Canary Wharf via space in offices at 40 Bank Street

Staffing and Headcount

• HSBC will keep its total London headcount at around 11,000, White said, confirming no major cuts are planned as a result of the move

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC is shifting its global HQ to Panorama St Paul’s near St Paul’s Cathedral in early 2027, with staff moves expected around March–April.(tradingview.com)
  • The new HQ will accommodate about 4,600 of HSBC’s approximately 11,000 London employees; the bank will also lease space at 40 Bank Street to complement capacity.(tradingview.com)
  • While moving its HQ, HSBC will retain London headcount and keep offices at Canary Wharf, aligning with its sustainable and hybrid-flexible strategy.(hkexnews.hk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will HSBC open its new London headquarters?
HSBC plans to open its new London headquarters in March or April 2027.
Where will HSBC's new headquarters be located?
The new headquarters will be in central London next to St Paul's Cathedral, in a building called Panorama St Paul's.
How many staff will be based at HSBC's new London office?
Around 4,600 of HSBC's 11,000 London-based staff will be housed at Panorama St Paul's.
Will HSBC maintain a presence in Canary Wharf after the move?
Yes, HSBC will retain space in offices at 40 Bank Street in Canary Wharf.
Are there any job cuts planned due to the headquarters move?
No major job cuts are planned as a result of the move, and HSBC's London headcount will remain around 11,000.

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