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UK October manufacturing PMI shows fastest output growth in two years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK October manufacturing PMI shows fastest output growth in two years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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British Manufacturing PMI Shows Strongest Output Growth in Over Two Years

October 2026 Manufacturing PMI Results and Economic Implications

By David Milliken

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British manufacturers started the final quarter of 2026 with the strongest output growth in more than two years, a survey showed on Monday, although fast-rising costs may worry the Bank of England, which looks set to raise interest rates this week.

Key Survey Findings

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index for British manufacturers rose to a five-month high of 52.8 in October from 51.9 in September, in line with an earlier flash estimate. The output component, sometimes seen as a better gauge of underlying conditions, rose to 53.6 from 51.5, its highest since September 2024.

Growth Drivers and Market Demand

"Rates of growth in output and new orders both gathered pace in October, as companies responded to signs of improving demand in both domestic and overseas markets, including new work received from mainland China, the EU and the US," said Rob Dobson, a director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Additional Highlights from the PMI Survey
  • Manufacturers' input costs rose at the fastest rate since June, and at one of the fastest paces since the last big surge in British inflation in 2022
  • Manufacturers' expectations for future output showed the biggest improvement since November 2025
  • Growth in new orders was the strongest since July
  • Employment growth in the sector ground to a halt after six months of sometimes modest expansion, which firms – especially smaller manufacturers – blamed on high staff costs and the squeeze from rising input prices
  • The most recent official data shows manufacturing output rose by 3.0% in the 12 months to August, the biggest increase since March 2024
  • S&P's data was collected from October 12-27, before finance minister John Healey's first budget which largely spared businesses from tax increases but announced a 3.9% rise in the minimum wage for next year

Outlook and Policy Considerations

(Reporting by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in October, with the output component climbing to 53.6—the highest since September 2024—highlighting renewed momentum in production. (uk.investing.com)
  • Input costs surged at their fastest pace since June, driven by energy and materials, while producers’ output price inflation rose sharply—adding pressure on margins and fueling inflation risks. (pwc.co.uk)
  • Business sentiment improved markedly: future output expectations hit levels not seen since November 2025, and new order growth reached its strongest pace since July—though employment stalled as firms grappled with high staff and input costs. (pwc.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK's manufacturing PMI for October 2026?
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index for UK manufacturers rose to 52.8 in October 2026, a five-month high.
Why is output growth in UK manufacturing significant this month?
Output growth reached its strongest level in over two years, driven by improved demand both domestically and overseas.
What challenges do UK manufacturers currently face?
Manufacturers are experiencing fast-rising input costs, with the highest increase since June and continued pressure from inflation.
How did employment in the manufacturing sector change?
Employment growth halted after six months of modest expansion, largely due to high staff costs and rising input prices.
What recent policy measures may affect UK manufacturing?
The finance minister's recent budget spared businesses from tax hikes but announced a 3.9% minimum wage increase for next year.

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