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Del Vecchio secures up to €22 billion from Citi for Delfin buyout plan, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Del Vecchio secures up to €22 billion from Citi for Delfin buyout plan, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio Secures €22B Citi Financing for Delfin Buyout

Leonardo Del Vecchio's Strategic Move to Acquire Delfin

Background and Financing Details

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, an heir to late EssilorLuxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, has secured an up to €22 billion ($24.59 billion) financing package from Citi to buy out the other shareholders in Delfin, the eye wear group's top investor, a person close to the businessman said on Monday.

Del Vecchio's Offer to Delfin Shareholders

Earlier on Monday, Italian newspaper QN published a letter from Del Vecchio to Delfin shareholders in which he offered to acquire their stakes in the holding company, without disclosing financial details.

Bank Involvement and Comments

Citi declined to comment.

Implications of the Buyout

Control Over Delfin

The aim is to acquire five or six shareholdings in Delfin, the source said, giving Del Vecchio greater control over the holding company's decisions, which have so far largely rested with its board.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • He aims to buy out siblings’ shares (excluding his mother’s) to boost his Delfin stake from 12.5 % to potentially 87.5 %; Citi will fully finance the deal up to €22 billion, removing prior funding uncertainties.
  • This marks a significant escalation compared to his earlier €10 billion-plus financing attempt in April 2026 to triple his stake to 37.5 %, highlighting both persistent control tensions and evolving strategic intent.
  • The move reflects wider governance frictions: Delfin is gridlocked due to equal 12.5 % ownership among eight heirs, and Del Vecchio’s push may reshape decision‑making dynamics in the holding company that controls EssilorLuxottica (32.4 % stake) and other key Italian financial assets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio?
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio is an heir to the late EssilorLuxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio.
How much financing did Del Vecchio secure from Citi?
Del Vecchio secured up to €22 billion ($24.59 billion) in financing from Citi.
What is the purpose of the financing package?
The financing package is intended to buy out the other shareholders in Delfin, the eyewear group's top investor.
How many shareholdings in Delfin does Del Vecchio aim to acquire?
Del Vecchio aims to acquire five or six shareholdings in Delfin.
Why is Del Vecchio seeking to increase his control over Delfin?
Greater control over Delfin would give Del Vecchio more influence over the holding company's decisions, which have so far rested with its board.

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