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Former German spy chief had contacts with Chinese official, Spiegel reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former German spy chief had contacts with Chinese official, Spiegel reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Former German Spy Chief Suspected of Espionage Linked to Chinese Official

Details Emerge in Espionage Case Involving August Hanning

Background of the Allegations

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany's former spy chief August Hanning, who has been placed under arrest for suspected espionage, had longstanding contacts to a former senior Chinese general, Spiegel magazine reported.

Connections to Chinese Officials

The magazine said Hanning, who left Germany's foreign intelligence service in 2005, had travelled to China several times, where he knew a former official who had served in China's embassy in formerly communist East Germany.

It said the former major general, whom it identified as Wang Jianzheng, was an established expert in German-related issues and had translated a number of German books into Chinese.

Nature of the Espionage Suspicions

Alleged Sharing of Confidential Information

Hanning was detained this week on suspicion of sharing information from confidential documents provided by his former chief of staff with foreign intelligence agents. The alleged activities took place after his retirement, when he worked as an independent security consultant.

Prosecutors' Position

Prosecutors have not commented on what material they believe may have been shared or who it may have been shared with.

Response from Hanning's Defense

Hanning's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but in a statement to Spiegel ]denied his client had damaged German interests and said he was being wrongfully prosecuted.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Hanning, 80 and BND president from 1998–2005, is accused of obtaining nearly 2,000 classified documents via his former chief of staff and possibly passing them on to foreign intelligence (zdfheute.de).
  • Spiegel reports investigators are exploring Hanning’s longtime contacts with retired Chinese Major General Wang Jianzheng, a noted expert on Germany, including shared appearances in China and advisory roles (stuttgarter-zeitung.de).
  • Hanning’s lawyer denies any damage to German interests and contends his client is being unfairly prosecuted, while prosecutors have not confirmed whether the China connection is part of the formal charges (aa.com.tr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is August Hanning?
August Hanning is the former chief of Germany's foreign intelligence service, under investigation for suspected espionage.
What is August Hanning accused of?
He is accused of sharing confidential documents with foreign intelligence agents after his retirement.
What connection does Hanning have to China?
Hanning reportedly has had longstanding contacts with former Chinese general Wang Jianzheng and traveled to China several times.
Have prosecutors revealed any details about the shared information?
Prosecutors have not commented on what material may have been shared or who it was shared with.
What does Hanning's legal defense claim?
His lawyer denies Hanning damaged German interests and claims he is being wrongfully prosecuted.

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