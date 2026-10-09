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China to resume October fuel exports after a brief halt, four trade sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China to resume October fuel exports after a brief halt, four trade sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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China to Resume October Refined Fuel Exports After Brief Golden Week Pause

China's Refined Fuel Export Activities in October

Resumption of Exports After Golden Week

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China is set to resume October refined fuel exports after a brief halt during its Golden Week holiday, four trade sources said on Friday.

Approved Export Volumes

Diesel, Gasoline, and Jet Fuel Allocations

China has approved October exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel combined at around 3.7 million metric tons, according to two separate industry sources.

Industry and Trade Sources

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Trixie Yap; Additional reporting by Sam Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • China briefly halted fuel exports during its Golden Week (Oct 1–7) to safeguard domestic supplies amid tight global markets (mediaselangor.com)
  • Export approvals for October total approximately 3.7 million mt, covering diesel, gasoline and jet fuel (mediaselangor.com)
  • August exports had surged—6.01 million mt (+12.7 % YoY)—driven by record jet fuel volumes; the October restart will help ease regional diesel supply pressures (chinadata.live)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did China halt fuel exports in October?
China paused refined fuel exports during its Golden Week holiday, which led to a brief halt.
What types of fuels is China set to export in October?
China has approved exports of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel for October.
How much refined fuel is China exporting in October?
China has approved a total of around 3.7 million metric tons of refined fuel exports for October.
Who reported about the resumption of China's fuel exports?
The news was reported by Chen Aizhu and Trixie Yap, with additional reporting by Sam Li.

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