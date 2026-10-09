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Three Saudi nationals killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, aviation authority says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Three Saudi Nationals Killed in Riyadh Airport Attacks, Aviation Authority Says

Details of Riyadh Airport Attacks and Aftermath

Casualties and Injuries Reported

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Friday that three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

Official Statements and Immediate Response

In a statement on X, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck an aircraft belonging to Saudi state carrier Saudia.

The injuries ranged from minor to severe, and the attacks caused material damage, it said, adding that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

Claims of Responsibility

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Thursday they had attacked the airport with two cruise missiles.

Additional Targets and Saudi Response

The group also said it had targeted an airport in the southwestern city of Najran, a claim Saudi authorities have not confirmed, and an airbase in Khamis Mushait with ballistic missiles.

Motivations Behind the Attacks

The Houthis say they are targeting the kingdom over its support for government forces in Yemen's reignited civil war. Saudi Arabia says it is backing an offensive by Yemen's UN-recognised government to take back territory from the Houthis.

Context and Broader Conflict

The latest confirmed casualties come after Saudi authorities said on Wednesday that three people were killed in earlier strikes this week on Riyadh airport and Abha airport in the southwest of the country.

The conflict, now an overspill of the US-Iran war, has stoked further upheaveal in a region already destabilised by the wider war, and threatens to draw other states into mountain fighting.

(Reporting by Eman AbouhassiraEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed the death toll of three Saudi nationals and reported a range of injuries from minor to severe following two missile/drone strikes on Riyadh airport facilities and an aircraft (streetinsider.com).
  • Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, stating they launched two cruise missiles—one hitting airport infrastructure and the other striking a Saudia aircraft—part of broader cross-border escalation (streetinsider.com).
  • This incident is the deadliest such attack since the Yemeni civil war intensified, prompting airlines like Lufthansa and Air India to suspend flights temporarily while airport operations have since returned to normal (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the attacks on Riyadh airport?
Three Saudi nationals were killed in the attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Who claimed responsibility for the Riyadh airport attacks?
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on Riyadh airport.
What damage was caused by the attacks on Riyadh airport?
The attacks resulted in material damage, injuries ranging from minor to severe, and a Saudi state carrier aircraft was struck.
Was airport operation affected by the attacks?
Airport operations were temporarily disrupted but have since resumed, and air traffic has returned to normal.
Did the Houthis target other airports in Saudi Arabia?
The Houthis also claimed attacks on Najran airport and an airbase in Khamis Mushait, but Saudi authorities did not confirm all these claims.

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