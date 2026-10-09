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Italy industrial output dives unexpectedly in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy industrial output dives unexpectedly in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Italy’s Industrial Output Drops Sharply in August, Surprising Analysts

Unexpected Decline in Industrial Production and Economic Implications

August Output Figures and Analyst Expectations

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.3% in August from the previous month after a 0.6% rise in July, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Friday, a far weaker reading than expected that clouds the outlook for the euro zone's third-largest economy.

• A Reuters survey of 11 analysts had pointed to a flat month-on-month reading in August.

Rolling Three-Month Average and Revisions

• ISTAT's rolling three-month average showed that in the June-August period industrial output was down 1.1% compared with March-May.

• July's data was revised down marginally from an originally reported 0.7%.

Year-on-Year Output and Broader Economic Performance

• On a work day-adjusted year-on-year basis, output was flat in August following a 0.1% decrease in July.

• The Italian economy held up better than many analysts expected in the first half of this year, with gross domestic product rising by 0.3% in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second.

Government Forecasts and Recovery Funds

• Giorgia Meloni's government last week said gross domestic product would rise by 1% in 2026, hiking a previous estimate of 0.6% made in April.

• In 2025 the economy grew by 0.5%. It hasn't exceeded 1% in the last three years despite the steady influx of tens of billions of euros of COVID-19 recovery funds from the European Union.

Industrial Production Data Table

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AUGUST JULY JUNE

M/m pct change (adj) -1.3 0.6r -1.0r

M/m pct change (adj) 0.0 -0.1r -0.6

Y/y pct change (unadj) 3.1 -0.1r 2.4

r=revised

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Industrial output in Italy slipped 1.3% in August, missing consensus expectations of a flat reading and following a downwardly revised 0.6% gain in July (istat.it).
  • The June–August three‑month average contracted 1.1% compared to March–May, signalling sustained weakness in manufacturing (istat.it).
  • Producer prices surged in August—up 2.4% month‑on‑month and 10.9% year‑on‑year—adding inflationary pressure that could squeeze industrial margins and weigh further on output (borsaitaliana.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Italy's industrial output change in August?
Italy's industrial output unexpectedly fell by 1.3% in August compared to the previous month.
What was the analyst expectation for August industrial output?
A Reuters survey of 11 analysts expected a flat month-on-month reading for Italian industrial output in August.
How did the rolling three-month average for industrial output change?
The ISTAT rolling three-month average showed industrial output down 1.1% between June and August compared to March-May.
What was Italy's GDP growth in the first half of the year?
Italy's gross domestic product rose by 0.3% in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second quarter of the year.

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